Kids Who Grow Dependent on AI in School Will Be Worse Off, Research Suggests

As this MIT study proves, AI is not an effective learning tool; books, paper, pencils and cursive have been proven to be far more effective teaching tools.

New research on young adults indicates that artificial intelligence (AI) can lead to addictive behaviors and cause atrophied critical thinking and loneliness.

MIT Media Lab researchers found that using ChatGPT and similar tools to write essays resulted in lower brain activity, according to a recent Windows Central article.

If it does this to adults, imagine what it does to kids. This is why schools should not be adapting kids to AI dependency.

“The study, titled ‘Your Brain on ChatGPT: Accumulation of Cognitive Debt when Using an AI Assistant for Essay Writing Task,’ also suggests that those who relied on AI tools got worse at writing essays when asked to perform that task without the assistance of ChatGPT or similar tools,” the article said.

The use of AI should be very, very limited in Pre-K-8. As this MIT study proves, AI is not an effective learning tool; books, paper, pencils and cursive have been proven to be far more effective teaching tools.

Another MIT study, coordinated with OpenAI, involved over 1,000 people who interacted with OpenAI's ChatGPT for over four weeks. It revealed that some users became overly reliant on the tool’s capabilities, leading to “an unhealthy emotional dependency” on ChatGPT as well as “addictive behaviors and compulsive use that ultimately results in negative consequences for both physical and psychosocial well-being.”

What’s more, ChatGPT has been caught steering gender-confused kids toward radical LGBTQ groups that prey on their vulnerabilities, according to a Daily Wire investigation.

ChatGPT encourages gender-confused kids to reach out to radical LGBT organizations, obtain so-called “gender-affirming” resources like chest binders behind their parents’ backs, and direct them to YouTube channels that contain graphic reviews of fake male genitalia, the Daily Wire reported.

Dependency on AI technology will only decrease students’ academic achievement and desire to learn. And, what’s worse, it can corrupt them at the same time.

As schools — especially government schools — rush into using AI and other technological crutches, children will suffer.



