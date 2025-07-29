Education

Biden DOJ Sought Federal ‘Hook’ to Go After Parents as ‘Domestic Terrorists’

Merrick Garland, Attorney General under President Biden.

The Department of Justice under former President Joe Biden actively sought a “federal hook” to justify sending federal law enforcement after parents whom it labeled “domestic terrorists” because they spoke out at school board meetings, recently uncovered memos show.

We all knew this was a serious problem at the time, and now we have the proof. Even worse, school boards themselves cooperated with this lawlessness, as well as local law enforcement.

“Documents obtained by America First Legal (AFL) show that prior to the infamous Oct. 4, 2021, ‘domestic terrorist’ memo from former Attorney General Merrick Garland, staff were looking for any possible way to go after parents concerned with coronavirus mandates, critical race theory, and ‘transgender’ policies,” The Federalist reported.

The legal group received access to the documents via a Freedom of Information Act request. The latest released trove, the 10th since the group did the filing, shows that there was no authority or legal basis for prosecuting parents for speaking out at school board meetings.

After all, the parents were just exercising their freedom of speech under the First Amendment, but that didn’t stop the DOJ from going forward.

It’s clear that Biden officials colluded with the leftist National School Boards Association (NSBA) to issue a letter in September 2021 calling for a federal probe, which Attorney General Merrick Garland unleashed shortly thereafter.

The letter, available here, has been taken down from the NSBA website; it asked President Biden to intervene with federal law enforcement over possible “domestic terrorism and hate crimes” perpetrated by parents.

America First Legal said the latest exposé of emails allowed it to “complete the timeline” of how the NSBA, the Biden DOJ, and White House staff plotted the attack on parents.

The emails show a “conspiracy that was ultimately aimed at depriving parents of two fundamental rights — the right to speak, and the right to direct the upbringing of their children,” said America First Legal President Gene Hamilton.

Parents need to take note, trust their instincts, and stand up for their rights and for their children. This story shows that the government cannot be trusted. Given all we know now, it is hard to understand why anyone would send kids to government schools.

