Largest Teachers’ Union Calls Trump a ‘Fascist,’ Promotes Radical Gender Ideology

The National Education Association (NEA) — the largest labor union in the United States with more than three million members — is on record accusing President Trump of “fascism” and openly promoting gender ideology in the classroom.

Government schools across America have been in the grip of the National Education Association for years. This effectively puts millions of school kids in the hands of Marxist gender ideologues.

In its recent national conference, NEA attendees voted “to defend democracy against Trump’s embrace of fascism by using the term fascism [sic] in NEA materials to correctly characterize Donald Trump’s program and actions.” The NEA is designating funding to carry out this item, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC).

The NEA also passed a business item “to oppose any move to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education as an illegal, anti-democratic, and racist attempt to destroy public education and privatize it in the interests of the billionaires.”

Another adopted measure declares support for the “participation in the mass democratic movement against Trump’s authoritarianism and violations of human rights.” This includes supporting the “No Kings” movement. The organization also voted to support student protests against the Trump administration.

It’s clear that teachers’ unions are a key impediment to redeeming government schools. Unions like the NEA need to stay out of the U.S Education Department and stop getting in the way of Trump’s efforts to restore educational authority back to the states and to parents. The other big teachers’ union, the American Federation of Teachers, run by Randi Weingarten, is just as radical.

This past week, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Trump administration’s release so far of 1,400 Education Department employees and the cancellation of more than 100 grants.

USPIE applauds the decentralization plan for education at the federal level.

However, government education is corrupt to the core. Parents who can do so need to pull their children out of government schools and either homeschool them or put them in private schools that will give them a real education instead of woke nonsense.

United States Parents Involved in Education (USPIE) is a nonprofit, nationwide coalition that is fighting to return education to its proper local roots and restore parental authority over their children’s education by helping parents and local communities to escape federal and other national influences. It is the vision of USPIE to create a culture where parents, empowered with the authority to choose what and how their children learn, are the undisputed primary educators of their children, where local schools operate in support of families, and where education is unencumbered by federal mandates.

USPIE’s powerful documentary, “Truth & Lies in American Education,” addresses some of the most glaring issues in the American education system and equips parents to make a change in their local school district for the betterment of their children. The film follows Few’s daughter-in-law, April, as she seeks to learn more about the system she was planning on exposing to her own children and learns the shocking truth. “Truth & Lies in American Education” is available for streaming on SalemNOW, as well available on DVD.

USPIE's "Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few" is a weekly podcast that exposes the dangers of education shaped by government bureaucrats and social engineers, while exploring practical ways to protect children and preserve America's freedom.