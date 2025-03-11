Political

No Longer Lost in Transgender

"To know thyself is the beginning of wisdom," said Socrates. Undoubtedly, adolescents take years to learn who they really are as their bodies develop, but understanding their own biological sex is key to knowing themselves. Unfortunately, the United States has just experienced a social contagion of children who were confused about their own biological sex. This social contagion was amplified by the media and practiced by physicians and counselors who harmed, rather than helped, these confused children.

Then, the children reached adulthood and realized that they had been told lies about their own bodies. Now they know who they really are and they want to return to sanity.

Welcome to Detrans Awareness Day on Wednesday, March 12.

We celebrate the detransitioners like Chloe Cole, who had a double mastectomy at age 15 only to regret the surgery and cross-sex hormonal treatment a mere two years later. Her powerful life story shows why there should not be a medicalized approach to gender-related distress. Children should never be told the lie that they could change their biological sex with drugs and surgeries. To attempt a transition to the opposite sex is to live a lie. Detransitioners like Chloe Cole challenge the narrative that so-called "gender-affirming care" is ever beneficial. Their gut-wrenching stories can help persuade doctors, counselors, and legislators to create more compassionate and evidence-based health care.

Five years ago, Eagle Forum published "Sex, Lies, and Children", which exposed the dangers of experimental gender medicine and the political movement that sought to mutilate children to achieve power. The transgender fever has finally broken, thanks to the testimonies from the victims of this pernicious ideology.

This Wednesday, all Americans should recognize Detrans Awareness Day.

Anne Schlafly is the daughter of Phyllis Schlafly (1924-2016), Chairman of Eagle Forum, and the author of Faithfully, Phyllis In the Kitchen: the Phyllis Schlafly Cookbook, How to Speak Liberal, Is Our Constitution in Jeopardy?, and Lessons In LEADERSHIP.