Political

Whistleblower Exposes Child Experiments

Liberal Lesbian Uncovers the Atrocities of Trans Procedures on Minors

The facade of “gender-affirming care” for minors is beginning to disintegrate. A whistleblower recently came forward to shed light on the atrocities of a Missouri youth transgender clinic and all gloves are off. Now, leaders at every level are coming to her defense and to the defense of children everywhere.

Jamie Reed was a case worker at the Washington University School of Medicine for four years. She describes herself as “politically to the left of Bernie Sanders,” married to a transgender man (a biological woman who has transitioned), and is a biological and foster mom. She believed what the left told her about the safety and efficacy of treating gender dysphoria with cross-sex hormones and cosmetic surgeries. However, she found out quickly that these doctors were ignoring true mental health disorders and pushing genital mutilation and sterilization procedures on children with little to no parental consent.

Last week, The Free Press published an article written by Reed detailing her experiences. After seeing thousands of patients seeking medical help at the clinic, she stated:

By the time I departed, I was certain that the way the American medical system is treating these patients is the opposite of the promise we make to “do no harm.” Instead, we are permanently harming the vulnerable patients in our care.

She saw a rising number of girls who sought out the clinic estimating that seventy percent of intakes were female. She penned:

The girls who came to us had many comorbidities: depression, anxiety, ADHD, eating disorders, and obesity. Many were diagnosed with autism or had autism-like symptoms. A report last year on a British pediatric transgender center found that about one-third of the patients referred there were on the autism spectrum.

For those girls to receive transitioning procedures or drugs, they needed a referral letter from a psychologist. Reed explained that they, and other patients, simply had to see the recommended gender-affirming therapist once or twice which would lead to them signing off on a templated letter that the clinic wrote themselves. Children would go through with these so-called “treatments” which eventually caused life-long injuries that were not communicated to them ahead of these procedures.

When Reed began raising concerns, she started receiving bad reviews and pressure to leave the clinic. Last year, she severed her employment with the center and sounded the alarm to save lives. Immediately after her article was published, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey opened an investigation into this and obtained a sworn affidavit from Reed detailing her concerns.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) announced an investigation into these allegations as well. He sent a letter to the university’s chancellor, hospital president, and directors saying:

Starting immediately, your institutions must take steps to preserve all records, written and electronic, regarding gender-related treatments performed on minors since the opening of the Center. Additional oversight inquiries and outreach will follow.

Our elected representatives on both the state and federal levels are taking action to stop these procedures. The language ranges from categorizing puberty-blocking and transgender surgeries as child abuse to prohibiting insurance from covering these types of medical situations. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced a comprehensive bill last year to place restrictions on transgender procedures. The Protect Children’s Innocence Act (H.R. 8731) explicitly defines what is “gender-affirming care” and prohibits tax dollars, higher education institutions, and insurance plans under Obamacare from funding these procedures. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) introduced a companion bill in the Senate.

Allowing these clinics to continue their hack jobs on children effects everyone from the patients themselves, their parents, and their peers. While many issues fall squarely into one or the other political categories, this is one that transcends party. We hope through investigations and sensible legislation that these horrific procedures will be a thing of the past. We urge members of Congress to reintroduce bills that defund gender reassignment procedures and protect families from this atrocious agenda.