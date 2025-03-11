Political

GCRW is excited to announce our guest speaker for our March luncheon, Julie Baker!

Julie Baker is a seasoned security professional with over 30 years of information technology and information security experience. Most recently she was the Chief Information Security Officer of 1st Franklin Financial Corporation. Before that, Julie worked at TD Bank, one of the largest banks in Canada and the US. She was initially the Head of Application Security and then, for the last four years of her time there, she was Head of Cyber Innovation and Emerging Technologies, based out of Tel Aviv, Israel. She established TD Bank’s first Cyber Innovation Center in Tel Aviv and was instrumental in bringing the latest cyber technologies into the bank. Prior to that, Julie worked on Wall Street in New York City for Citigroup and Deutsche Bank in different information security and information technology roles.