GCRW August Speaker is Nick Adams, a Trump Appointee and Fox News Contributor

Nick Adams is the founder of the Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness (FLAG) which is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and providing high-quality civics education that informs students and families about the greatness of America and the power of the American Dream.

He is a Presidential appointee, four-time best-selling author, motivational speaker, television commentator, and conservative social media influencer reaching millions of patriots across the country with his commentary and opinions.

His work in public schools has been recognized by governors across the country, and he has been awarded honorary status in Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arkansas, South Carolina, Missouri, and Arizona.

Don't miss this opportunity to have your spirits lifted by America's immigrant cheerleader. Check out his web site www.flagusa.org.



Nick introduces himself in this 4 min video.