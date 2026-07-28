Education

South Carolina Ranks Among Nation’s Best for Early Education

Palmetto State Places Sixth Nationwide in New WalletHub Study, Including Fifth for Quality

South Carolina often finds itself in the middle of national debates over education, school funding and what government can do to improve educational outcomes. But when it comes to early childhood education, a new national study gives the Palmetto State something worth noticing.

South Carolina has been ranked sixth in the nation for its early education system, according to a new 2026 study released by WalletHub.

The study, titled States with the Best & Worst Early Education Systems, compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia using 12 measurements covering access, quality, spending, school safety and economic support.

South Carolina received an overall score of 65.56, placing it behind only the District of Columbia, Arkansas, Maryland, New Jersey and West Virginia. The state finished ahead of neighboring Georgia, which ranked ninth, North Carolina, which ranked 40th, and Tennessee, which ranked 21st.

Quality Stands Out

Perhaps the most noteworthy part of South Carolina's showing is not simply its sixth-place finish.

WalletHub divided its evaluation into three major categories. South Carolina ranked 13th nationally for access, fifth for quality and 40th for resources and economic support.

That contrast deserves attention.

A state ranking 40th in resources and economic support might not immediately be expected to finish sixth overall. Yet South Carolina's fifth-place quality ranking helped propel the state toward the top of the national list.

WalletHub's quality category considers several factors, including early learning and development standards, curriculum support, teacher qualifications and specialized pre-K training, professional development, class sizes, staff-to-child ratios, health screenings and continuous quality improvement systems. School safety plans and audits also carry substantial weight in the ranking.

The broader resources category examines reported spending per preschool student, changes in state spending, state Head Start spending and child-care co-payments as a percentage of family income.

Why Early Education Matters

WalletHub notes that discussions about education frequently concentrate on elementary schools, high schools and colleges, while the importance of education before kindergarten can receive considerably less public attention.

The organization cites research associating participation in early education with greater academic preparedness, higher graduation rates and increased earnings later in life. WalletHub also notes research estimating substantial long-term economic benefits from investments in early education for disadvantaged children.

The rankings should not be interpreted as a complete measurement of every preschool classroom or every child's educational experience. They are a comparative analysis based upon the particular measurements and weights selected by WalletHub. Still, the results provide an interesting national snapshot of where South Carolina stands compared with other states.

And in this particular snapshot, South Carolina is not near the bottom or even somewhere in the middle.

It is near the top.

Readers interested in examining the complete rankings, methodology and national comparisons can read WalletHub's full report, “States with the Best & Worst Early Education Systems (2026),” published July 28, 2026:

Read the Full WalletHub Early Education Report

Source and credit: WalletHub. The rankings and methodology discussed in this article are derived from WalletHub's 2026 “States with the Best & Worst Early Education Systems” study.

Editor Verification Checklist

Facts needing confirmation: WalletHub reports South Carolina at No. 6 overall, No. 13 for access, No. 5 for quality and No. 40 for resources and economic support. Confirm rankings against the final published WalletHub table before publication.

Missing viewpoints or sources: Consider requesting comment from the South Carolina Department of Education or state early-childhood education officials regarding the state's ranking and the factors contributing to its high quality score.

Recommended public records for review: South Carolina pre-K enrollment figures, state preschool appropriations and recent state spending trends could provide additional local context if this article is expanded.