Remembering Senator Lindsey Graham

This week, South Carolina lost one of its most recognizable public servants with the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham.

For more than three decades, he represented our state in Columbia and Washington, serving in the South Carolina House, the United States House of Representatives, and ultimately the United States Senate. Along the way, he also continued serving as a Colonel in the United States Air Force Reserve and as a Judge Advocate General (JAG), making him one of the few members of Congress to continue wearing the uniform while holding federal office.

Whether you agreed with his politics or not, there is no denying the impact he had on our state. Senator Graham was a leading voice on national security, the judiciary, and federal budgeting. He also remained deeply engaged in South Carolina, frequently visiting communities across the state to advocate for economic development, military installations, workforce training, and infrastructure investments.

During my time on County Council, I had the privilege of meeting Senator Graham on several occasions. One of those opportunities came during the groundbreaking for Greenville Technical College’s Center for Welding and Automation Excellence, a project that will strengthen workforce development and prepare thousands of future skilled tradesmen for careers that are vital to Greenville’s economy.

More recently, Senator Graham and I both spoke during Greenville County’s Memorial Day ceremony at County Square. Standing alongside veterans, first responders, elected officials, and members of our community, we honored those who gave everything in service to our nation. It was a reminder that public service takes many forms, but all of it ultimately points back to serving something greater than ourselves.

I also appreciated how responsive Senator Graham was when I reached out regarding the federal BUILD grant that will fund the new bridge on West Blue Ridge Drive in District 19. His office engaged with the issue, and I believe his advocacy helped move that important project forward for our community.

The truth is, Senator Graham and I did not agree on every issue. Anyone who has followed my time on County Council knows I rarely agree with anyone one hundred percent of the time. That’s simply the nature of representative government. But disagreement should never prevent us from recognizing dedication, hard work, or a lifetime spent serving others.

Watching the reaction to his passing reminded me how much our culture has changed. Too often today, the moment someone dies, the first instinct is to relitigate every political disagreement they ever had. We’ve become quick to judge a person’s entire life through the narrow lens of our own political preferences.

I believe we can do better than that.

Serving in public office has given me a different perspective. I know what it feels like to make difficult decisions with incomplete information. I know what it feels like to receive criticism from people who only see the final vote and never the countless conversations, meetings, compromises, and hours of work that came before it.

Accountability is essential. That comes with the job. But so is grace!

One aspect of Senator Graham’s legacy that deserves recognition is something that rarely makes the headlines: constituent service.

I’ve heard from numerous people over the years who worked directly with his office, and one thing I heard consistently was how responsive his staff was when South Carolinians needed help navigating the federal government. Whether it involved veterans’ benefits, passports, federal agencies, or other issues that often fall through the cracks, his office earned a reputation for showing up when people needed assistance.

That resonates with me because constituent service is one of the most meaningful parts of serving on County Council. Every week, our office helps residents solve problems that will never appear in a newspaper or on television. A permit that has stalled. A drainage issue that needs attention. A road concern. A bridge project. A simple phone call that someone has been waiting weeks to receive. Those moments may not generate headlines, but they matter immensely to the people living through them.

Politics will always produce disagreements. That’s healthy. It’s part of living in a representative republic. But when someone devotes more than thirty years of their life to serving South Carolina, I believe it’s appropriate to pause, reflect, and acknowledge that commitment.

I want to express my sincere condolences to Senator Graham’s family, his staff, and everyone whose lives he touched through his service. Regardless of where we stand politically, we should never lose our ability to honor a lifetime of dedication to others. That is a principle worth preserving, and one I hope continues to define both our community and our country.