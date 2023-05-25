Education

Travelers Rest Students Makes Furman University's Dean List

Furman University students Anna Brinkman and Christopher Petty who live in Travelers Rest were included on the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester. Furman's dean's list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.

Furman is a private, undergraduate liberal arts and sciences university of 2,500 students in Greenville, South Carolina. The university is noted for its rigorous academic program and strong faculty. Its 750-acre campus is widely recognized as one of the most beautiful in the nation.

Anna Brinkman - Brinkman's parents and/or guardians are Daniel Brinkman and Terisa Brinkman.

Christopher Petty - Petty's parents and/or guardians are Sandra Story and Jeffrey Petty.