Education

Furman University Fall 2022 Dean's List

The following Furman University students who live in your area were included on the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester. Furman's dean's list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.

Furman is a private, undergraduate liberal arts and sciences university of 2,700 students in Greenville, South Carolina. The university is noted for its rigorous academic program and strong faculty, and its 750-acre campus is widely recognized as one of the most beautiful in the nation.

At the heart of the university's academic experience is The Furman Advantage, a strategic plan that combines learning with immersive experiences outside the classroom, creating a personalized pathway that prepares students for lives of purpose, successful careers and community benefit.

Travelers Rest, South Carolina

Anna Brinkman, Brinkman's parents and/or guardians are Mr. Daniel S. Brinkman and Mrs. Terisa S. Brinkman.

Joshua Kemp, Kemp's parents and/or guardians are Mr. John M. Kemp and Mrs. Pamela W. Kemp.

Christopher Petty, Petty's parents and/or guardians are Dr. Sandra Story and Mr. Jeffrey T. Petty.