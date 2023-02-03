Furman University Fall 2022 Dean's List

The following Furman University students who live in your area were included on the dean's list for the 2022 fall semester. Furman's dean's list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.
--------------------
Travelers Rest, South Carolina
Anna Brinkman, Brinkman's parents and/or guardians are Mr. Daniel S. Brinkman and Mrs. Terisa S. Brinkman.
Joshua Kemp, Kemp's parents and/or guardians are Mr. John M. Kemp and Mrs. Pamela W. Kemp.
Christopher Petty, Petty's parents and/or guardians are Dr. Sandra Story and Mr. Jeffrey T. Petty.