Education

Local Student(s) Named to Dean's List at Anderson University

The following students were named to the Dean's List at Anderson University for the spring semester, 2023. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester. The University congratulates its students for their exemplary academic achievement.

Anderson University regrets the delay of this year's Dean's List and appreciates the patience of our students and their families.

Mauldin, South Carolina

Vanessa Gallego

Kya Moore

Christa Saadati



Travelers Rest, South Carolina



Samantha Richards

Michelle Styles

Tori Goldsmith

Emma Pedersen

Curtis Shirkey

Emma Styles

Sam Styles

William Vess

Caroline Wingard