NGU Appoints Thomas as Vice President for Campus Ministries and Student Engagement

North Greenville University (NGU) has named Dr. Jared Thomas Vice President for Campus Ministries and Student Engagement, NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr., announced at this morning’s summer meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees. The appointment is effective July 1.

“Dr. Thomas brings unusual experiences to this important role at the university. He is an alum, he holds a doctorate in counseling from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, he is deeply involved in leadership in his local church, and he loves students,” said President Fant. “We are excited to see how God’s preparation for his calling cultivates his leadership of this team that is integral to the equipping of transformational leaders for church and society.”

A 2009 NGU graduate, Thomas currently serves as assistant vice president for campus ministries and student engagement. He joined the university’s student life staff in 2014 and has filled a variety of posts during his tenure, including service as an adjunct professor of psychology and counseling. He moves to the vice-presidential post following the resignation of Jody Jennings, who has accepted a similar leadership role at another Baptist university.

University leaders anticipate Thomas will continue to strengthen a unique administrative model which NGU formed in 2019, integrating campus ministries, student life, and residence life into one overarching unit.

As vice president, the Gastonia, NC, native will work with NGU faculty, staff, and student leaders to expand campus ministries and student engagement initiatives. He will oversee the university’s chapel program, coordinate worship services and spiritual events, and collaborate with academic departments to integrate faith and learning. He also will be responsible for the Student Leadership Team, comprised of approximately 50 students, which was launched in 2021 to provide focused student-led residential and discipleship activities within housing units on the Tigerville campus.

“I am honored and excited to lead the incredible CMSE team as we continue to seek to serve our student body,” said Thomas. “I look forward to continuing to invest in the lives of our students as they grow towards becoming the transformational leaders the Lord is calling them to be. I’m grateful to President Fant for this opportunity and am thankful for the influence Jody Jennings has had on my professional development.”

Thomas earned a bachelor’s degree in Christian studies from NGU. He completed three advanced degrees from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary: a master’s degree in marriage and family, a master’s degree in theology, and a Ph.D. degree in psychology and counseling.

His wife, the former Lindsay Ross, also is a 2009 NGU graduate. They have four children. They are members of Christ Fellowship Northwest in Greenville, where he serves as a lay elder and missional community leader.