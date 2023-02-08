Education

Local Student(s) Named to Dean's List at Anderson University

ANDERSON, S.C. (February 7, 2023) - The following students were named to the Dean's List at Anderson University for the fall semester, 2022. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

Anderson University congratulates these students for this incredible accomplishment amid unprecedented challenges. 

Greenville, SC:

Jose MaduroMauldin, SCVanessa GallegoJulie HammettEster MejiaKya MooreChrista Saadati

Travelers Rest, SC: Lola Burrell Victoria Goldsmith Kennedy Hare Emma Pedersen Curtis Shirkey Emma Styles Michelle Styles Samantha Styles Jenny Weaver Kevin Williams Caroline Wingard

