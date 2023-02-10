Education

NGU Announces Proposed Graduate Program Coming This Fall

Plans are in place to roll out a new graduate program at North Greenville University (NGU) this fall.

NGU’s Master of Arts in Biomedical Sciences (MABS) has been submitted to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) for review and approval. The fully-online, 33-credit-hour program offers bachelor’s degree graduates a path to take prerequisite courses for professional schools at a graduate level.

“We’re excited about the potential of this program. We were intentional in developing the curriculum for students who are interested in applying to graduate medical education programs after graduation,” said Dr. Jordan Hairr, Associate Dean for the School of Allied Health Professions. “Our Master of Arts in Biomedical Sciences program will allow students to further their education and prepare to serve in medical professions while continuing to work full time.”

The proposed Master of Arts in Biomedical Sciences would join NGU’s PA Medicine program, which has produced more than 130 graduates over the past 5 years and maintains Accreditation-Continued status from The Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, Inc. (ARC-PA).

More information will be announced soon, including program specifics and admissions criteria. Please contact Justin Ogle at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to learn more about the program.

----------------------------

About North Greenville University

NGU offers more than 125 areas of study across certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral, and early college opportunities. Online. In-person. At our main campus in Tigerville, SC, the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer, SC, or several educational centers around the U.S. One university, many locations. Every day. Epic. Learn more.