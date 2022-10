Education

Fireworks To Cap Homecoming Weekend at BJU

Bob Jones University will host a 15-minute fireworks display Saturday, October 8, in Alumni Stadium at approximately 9 p.m. as part of its Homecoming Weekend celebration. Fireworks will begin following the men’s soccer match against Regent University.

Members of the public are invited to attend the fireworks show.

Local residents are asked to take precautions for pets and individuals with sensitivity issues during the event.