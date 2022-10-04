Education

Jeff Deyo to Host Night of Worship at North Greenville University

Award-winning singer and songwriter Jeff Deyo will lead a “Night of Worship” at North Greenville University on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. in Turner Chapel.

“We’re so excited to have the opportunity to host Jeff on campus at North Greenville,” said NGU Director for Traditional Admissions Katie Lynn Marshall. “His contribution to our modern worship culture is very significant and we can’t wait to join him for a night of worship as a campus community.”

Formerly the lead singer of the Grammy-nominated and Dove award-winning group Sonicflood, Deyo is an author, speaker, and songwriter, along with being a professor at North Central University and a worship leader at Celebration Church in Lakeville, Minnesota.

“The Lord did so much through Sonicflood,” Deyo said. “It changed my life and brought some clear understanding of what worship should be. I had a wrong view of what worship was. I thought it was just some songs you sang before the sermon. I didn’t realize the vertical connection or the horizontal, communal side of all the people of God coming together with one voice. My call, after the Sonicflood days, was to find ways to tell others what I had learned.”

Deyo has two published books: ‘Awakening Pure Worship’ and ‘Spark: A comprehensive Worship Leadership Handbook.’ He recently released a five-song instrumental piano EP, ‘From Eternity.’

“Jeff exudes a heart for God and love for people,” said Michael White, Vice President for Enrollment, Marketing and Communications at NGU. “God gifted him with talents and leadership that draw people into the presence of God for healing, community, and calling. He’s an exemplary worship leader and an even better person—truly blessed for him to lead a night of worship for the youth and young adults of the region. We prayerfully expect God to do epic things.”

The Night of Worship will take place during the Overnight at NGU event, set for Oct. 13-14. The experience provides an opportunity for high school students to spend time on campus touring the facilities, attending classes and staying in a residence hall.

“Overnight at NGU gives our prospective students the best preview into what it’s like to be part of the student community here,” Marshall said. “With a chance to spend time with current students, participate in a night of worship, enjoy campus activities, and attend class, the students joining us get a true taste of ‘a day in the life of a student’ at North Greenville. We’re excited to share a small glimpse of what makes NGU so special. We know that this experience allows prospective students to start creating relationships on campus that will help shape their future – academically, spiritually, and relationally.”

Deyo said he hopes the event will offer clarity for students and an opportunity to connect with God.

“A lot of students at this event are going to be making decisions about their future, and I just want to provide an opportunity for them to connect with God and have Him bring clarity,” Deyo said. “My prayer is that the clouds would clear away and God would speak to those in attendance.”

To register for Overnight at NGU, visit go.ngu.edu/overnight-at-ngu.

About North Greenville University

NGU offers more than 125 areas of study across certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral, and early college opportunities. Online. In-person. At our main campus in Tigerville, SC, the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer, SC, or several educational centers around the U.S. One university, many locations. Every day. Epic. Learn more.