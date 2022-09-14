North Greenville recognizes faculty and staff milestones

More than 40 North Greenville University faculty and staff members were recently honored for their years of service.
The university currently recognizes staff members’ years of service at five-year increments. The award is based on two criteria: an employee’s eligibility status and their service date.
“NGU has been blessed to have so many long-time employees who invest in the lives of our students and colleagues,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “Each year it’s fun to be reminded about how many people are marking their quintennial anniversaries. This is a living and thriving community that brings people together around a common purpose: equipping transformational leaders for the glory of God.”
Those celebrating milestones include:
5 Years
Andrew Aulick
Alexandra Brandenburg
Dorinda Brown
Angela Bullard
Mary Katherine Capell
Jesse Chappell
Ben Coates
Rebecca Floyd
Cynthia Patterson
Kelcye Richards
Kaye Rickman
Mindi Smith
10 Years
Kayla Black
Marnie Daniel
David Entrekin
Dustin Fuls
Jenna Garrett
Adebobola Imeh-Nathaniel
Katie Lynn Marshall
Leisa Norris
Kerry Ravan
Keris Suttles
Cory Truax
Constance Wright
Paul Yandle
15 Years
Fred Battenfield
Michael Butler
Angel Covington
Melissa Cruver
Jeffrey French
Haley Gambrell
Janet Hoffman
George Hopson
Jason Ross
Feliccia Smith
Michael Weaver
20 Years
Jon Boulet
Shur Gopal
Mike Landrum
Chad Lister
Allen McWhite
Becky Thompson
30 Years
Walter Johnson
Andy Ray