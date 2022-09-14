Education

BJU to Host Washington Center Day

Bob Jones University, in collaboration with Greenville County Parks, Recreation, & Tourism, is hosting the annual Washington Center Day (WCD) Friday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Davis Field House on the BJU campus.

“Due to the pandemic, we were unable to hold this event for the past two years,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “For almost 30 years, our students have enjoyed hosting the Washington Center faculty, students and their supporters as they participate in fun activities. We look forward to having this celebratory event on campus once again.”

This event spotlights the physical activity skills and achievements the Washington Center students develop working with their therapists and physical education teachers. Over 100 athletes from Washington Center School will come to the Davis Field House to perform a physical activity they have learned and practiced at school.

The opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. and will feature the Washington Center students parading into the Field House while the University Band plays. Jeremiah Dew, a 2007 BJU graduate, will serve as emcee. BJU President Steve Pettit will welcome attendees and open the event in prayer.

The event will also feature an outdoor carnival area with games and prizes as well as a music tent and face-painting tent in which BJU students will entertain and engage the Washington Center students.

Over 300 BJU students majoring in education, communication disorders, exercise science and sports management, as well as BJU Bruins student-athletes, will assist the Washington Center students throughout the event.