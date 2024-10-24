Education

Washington Center Students to Participate in 29th Challenge Day at Bob Jones University

Bob Jones University, in conjunction with Greenville County Recreation Department, is hosting the annual Washington Center Challenge Day (WCCD) Friday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Davis Field House.

“Washington Center is excited about the upcoming Challenge Day. It is an incredible partnership between our school, Bob Jones University, and Area 4 Special Olympics,” said Sheila Gentry, Washington Center principal. “We are incredibly grateful for the planning and effort that has gone into a day that is just for our students. It is a great opportunity for them to show off their skills and try something new. Let the games begin!”

This Special Olympics event is the culmination of eight weeks called the Motor Activities Training Program (MATP). Approximately 70 students from Washington Center will come to the Davis Field House to perform a physical activity they have learned and practiced at school.

The opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. and will feature the Parade of Athletes, the Special Olympics Oath and the ceremonial Lighting of the Flame of Hope. Tia Pennix, WYFF News 4 reporter, will serve as emcee. BJU President Josh Crockett will welcome attendees and open the event in prayer.

The event will also feature an “Olympic Town” with carnival games and prizes as well as a music tent in which BJU students will entertain and engage the athletes. Under the guidance of Dr. Julie Hartman, students in Introduction to Educational Studies (ECF 190) have designed several areas for the athletes and their helpers to utilize including a sensory space.

Over 250 BJU students majoring in education, exercise science, communication disorders and sports management along with BJU Bruins student-athletes and members of the Symphonic Wind Band will be participating in the event.