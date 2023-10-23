Education

Washington Center Students to Participate in Challenge Day at BJU

Bob Jones University, in collaboration with Special Olympics Greenville and Greenville County Parks, Recreation & Tourism, is hosting the annual Washington Center Challenge Day Friday, Oct. 20, from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Davis Field House on the BJU campus.

“Washington Center has been buzzing about Challenge Day since the first day of school. Our teachers, students and families are grateful for the work that has gone into planning and supporting such an amazing event,” said Sheila K. Gentry, principal of Washington Center. “Our students are ready to show off their skills so let the games begin!”

This Special Olympics event is the culmination of an 8-week period called the Motor Activities Training Program (MATP). Over 70 athletes from Washington Center School will perform a physical activity they have learned and practiced at school.

The opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and is preceded by the Washington Center students parading into the Field House accompanied by their teachers and Unversity students at approximately 9:30 a.m. The BJU Symphonic Wind Band will provide music for the festivities. Jeremiah Dew, a 2007 BJU graduate, will serve as emcee. Dr. Alan Benson, acting CEO, will welcome attendees and open the event in prayer.

The event will also feature Olympic Town, a carnival area with games and prizes, along with a music tent and a face-painting tent in which University students will entertain and engage the Washington Center students.

Over 200 BJU students from the School of Education and Human Services as well as those majoring in communication disorders, music, music education, kinesiology and sports management will assist the Washington Center students throughout the event.