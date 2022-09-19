Education

Greenville County Council Honors NGU With Four Proclamations

NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr., (left) receives a framed proclamation from Greenville County Councilman Joe Dill on September 6. Recognizing Dr. Fant’s five years as the university’s president, the Greenville County Council proclaimed September 6, 2022, as Gene C. Fant, Jr., Day.

Tigerville, SC (September 14, 2022) Greenville County Council honored recent North Greenville University achievements with four proclamations during the council’s meeting last week.

Three of the proclamations celebrated the university’s recent success in athletics, highlighting NGU’s NCAA Division II baseball national championship, head coach Landon Powell’s Coach of the Year recognition, and the North Greenville men’s volleyball team’s success in NCAA championship competition.

The council’s first proclamation honored NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. for his five years of leadership at the university, naming September 6th Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. Day in Greenville County.

NGU Volleyball Head Coach Dr. Fred Battenfield (left) receives a Greenville County Council proclamation from councilman Joe Dill.

“I am humbled by the personal recognition by the Council, marking the fifth anniversary of my administration, but the reality is that it is a recognition of the NGU community, which has pulled together through a season of adversity,” President Fant said. “God is incredibly faithful, and He has blessed our mission for 130 years now. I so love having the opportunity to serve in and through this special place.”

Councilman Joe Dill presented the proclamations during the council’s bi-weekly meeting.

“Dr. Fant has been a catalyst for what North Greenville has been able to do, and the University just brings so much to the table. It’s a family-oriented place where Christ makes the difference,” Dill said. “It’s not every day that you have these kinds of accomplishments at a university.”

In early June, NGU Baseball advanced to the NCAA Division II World Series for the first time in the program’s history. The top-seeded team won four straight games at the tournament in Cary, NC, defeating second-seed Point Loma Nazarene University on June 10 to claim the title and conclude the season with a 54-10 record.

Along with receiving the proclamations at the County Council’s chambers in County Square, NGU Baseball was honored with a resolution from the South Carolina House of Representatives. Rep. Mike Burns, who represents the 17th District, presented the resolution, along with Rep. Leola C. Robinson (District 25).

South Carolina State Representative Mike Burns (second from right) is joined by Rep. Leola Robinson (right) as he reads a resolution from the State House of Representatives honoring NGU Baseball for the team’s 2022 NCAA Division II National Championship. The team was represented by (from left) pitcher Noah Takac, Head Coach Landon Powell, and catcher John Michael Faile, as Councilman Joe Dill (third from right) looks on.

Powell was recognized for his leadership during the North Greenville baseball team’s championship run. Since the season concluded, he has been named the NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association and ATEC Sports.

“North Greenville is a great community,” Powell said. “Being able to receive these recognitions is pretty special. It reminds us of what we accomplished a couple of months ago and allows us to relive it a little bit.”

The North Greenville men’s volleyball team celebrated a historic 21-6 season in 2022. The run included an NCAA Tournament win over Division I opponent Princeton University. North Greenville fell to the University of Hawaii in the second round. The Rainbow Warriors went on to win their second consecutive national championship. NGU was ranked No. 18 in the final NCAA Division I / Division II poll.

“It was an amazing experience,” Head Coach Dr. Fred Battenfield said. “Getting to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament and playing the eventual National Champions is something we’ll never forget. It was an honor to be recognized by the county for a season that was so special to us.”

President Fant said the university’s athletic success is a result of hard work from the players, coaches and staff.

“As I sat in the council chambers and reflected on the recognition of not one but two spring sports, I thought about all of the hard work of the players, coaches, and staff and how many people truly were being recognized in the event. Excellence ought to be a foundational trait of Christian living, and we love giving glory to God through our performances in athletics and every area of life,” he said.

