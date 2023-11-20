Education

BJU Invites Community to Christmas Celebration

Bob Jones University invites the Greenville community to the annual Christmas Celebration Friday, Dec. 1, from 4 - 9 p.m. on the BJU campus.

“Christmas is the ‘most wonderful time of the year’ because we celebrate the birth of the Christ child—the One whose name the prophet Isaiah declared to be ‘Wonderful!’ BJU’s Christmas Celebration is a highlight of the year, made more special due to the privilege of welcoming guests from all over the Upstate to the BJU campus,” said Dr. Alan Benson, acting CEO. “We invite everyone to join us as we sing songs that remind us of the true reason for the season.”

Pre-show activities begin at 3 p.m. with a performance by the Bob Jones Academy (BJA) Elementary School Choir in the Student Center Mall. At 4 p.m., the Alumni Christmas Market and the Christmas Village for Children featuring free, interactive booths including cookie decorating, a magic show, storytelling, crafts and lawn games will open. Food trucks will have a variety of items available for purchase.

The Carol Sing and Lighting will start at 7 p.m. in front of Rodeheaver Auditorium. Dr. Benson will read the Christmas story and the event will culminate when he and State Rep. Adam Morgan (‘11) turn on the campus Christmas lights display. Adam Morgan represents House District 20 in the South Carolina House of Representatives and serves as president of Majesty Music, Inc.

At 8 p.m., the Symphonic Wind Band along with the University Chorale and Concert Choir will present “Carols and Classics” in Rodeheaver Auditorium.

The full schedule of activities and musical events is available here. The children’s activities will be open until 8:30 p.m. All of the evening’s events are open to the public. Booths and activities will temporarily close during the Carol Sing and Christmas Lighting and then reopen afterward.

Free parking is available in the parking garage behind Rodeheaver Auditorium and on campus streets. Additional free parking is available in the BJU Press Mall Parking Lot (shuttles available every 15 minutes) and at White Oak Baptist Church, located across Wade Hampton Boulevard at BJU’s front entrance. Some campus streets will be closed for the event.