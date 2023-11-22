Education

BJU Named Best Overall Delegation at South Carolina Student Legislature

The Bob Jones University delegation to the South Carolina Student Legislature (SCSL) was awarded the Palmetto Award for best overall delegation. The fall session was held Wednesday, Nov. 15, through Friday, Nov. 17 at the South Carolina State House in Columbia.

Preparation for SCSL helps students learn the intricacies of representative government and provides an opportunity for them to hone their skills by debating their peers on a host of issues. Founded in 1956 by Dr. Doug Carlisle, the organization is run entirely by students. Former participants include current South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

This session, Bob Jones University, Charleston Southern University, Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University, Presbyterian College and the University of South Carolina fielded delegations.

The BJU delegation was chaired by junior Camden Gearhart of Greenville and comprised of junior Abigail Bergmann of Greer; sophomore Gretchen Bradley of Greer; sophomore Dillon Harris of Lexington; senior Audrey Huffman of Acworth, Georgia; sophomore Kate Huffstutler of Tallmadge, Ohio; sophomore Hudson Knight of Clayton, North Carolina; senior Paul Kamibayashiyama of Greenville; junior AnnaGrace Leszkowicz of Findlay, Ohio; and senior Sarah Whiteley of Camas, Washington. Former Representative Wendy Nanney (‘87) served as delegation sponsor.

During the session, all of the bills proposed by BJU passed and several members of the delegation were honored by their peers with individual awards or distinctions. Abigail Bergmann won best oral argument and was elected governor. Kate Huffstutler won best written legislation. The delegation was also selected as the best medium sized delegation and best overall.

“This was a tremendous learning experience for our delegates, and we learned much about the legislative process,” said Camden Gearheart, BJU delegation chair. “I am proud of how we performed as a group and this was reflected by us receiving the Palmetto Award for best overall delegation.”