Education

NGU to Host Christian Worldview Week March 6-8 in Tigerville

Tigerville, SC (March 3, 2023) North Greenville University (NGU) will host Christian Worldview Week March 6-8 in Turner Chapel.

“One of NGU’s Core Values is ‘Biblically Faithful.’ For a generation, we have highlighted this by hosting a special-themed chapel series each spring,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “This year’s sessions highlight one of the most important concepts in Christianity, the 'imago Dei.' This is the idea that every person bears the image of God, reflecting the unique relationship that we all have with our Creator.”

The event will feature lectures from Dr. George Yancey, Professor of Social Sciences at Baylor University; Dr. David Entwistle, Distinguished Professor of Psychology at NGU; and President Fant.

“At NGU, we believe that ‘Christ Makes the Difference’ because he created everything, holds everything together, and has given us the opportunity to know him more by pursuing excellence in every academic discipline that is studied on our campus,” said Dr. Donny Mathis, Dean of Faculty Development at NGU. “During Christian Worldview Week, our community sets aside focused time to remember the foundation stone upon which our university is built so that we can renew our mission to cultivate transformational leaders for church and society.”

Dr. Yancey will open the week on Monday at 10 a.m. with a discussion about the Christian approach to race relations.

“Christians have a lot to offer, if we are willing, in the area of race relations,” Yancey said. “We’re going to look at how the rest of the world has handled race relations and provide evidence of how it hasn’t worked. Then, we make the argument about how we have a better solution as Christians.”

Yancey will also speak Monday night from 7-8 p.m. in Turner Chapel.

“When we appreciate our fallen nature as humans, we become less confident that we are always right. Part of the problem we have with race relations is that people think they’ve figured it all out,” Yancey said. “We have to learn how to have conversations in a more productive manner. We have to have discussions with people in hopes of understanding them, rather than just scoring political points or winning the debate.”

Dr. Entwistle will be the featured speaker on Tuesday night from 7-8 p.m., discussing the glory of God’s creation and how it shapes the Christian worldview.

“Evangelical theology has often tended to focus more on the brokenness of humanity than on the glory of humanity,” Entwistle said. “Not surprisingly, this state of affairs has led to integrative efforts that concentrate on the darker side of human nature and tend to neglect what is admirable and noble in human nature. A more complete view is needed that celebrates humans’ positive features as creatures who bear the image of God, while simultaneously recognizing the pervasiveness of sin and its effects.”

President Fant will conclude the event by speaking in chapel on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

“These chapels remind each of us that we are deeply loved, but also that the life of the intellect is important to our discipleship,” President Fant said. “We look forward to reflecting on how we understand our shared humanity from a variety of perspectives.”

For those who are unable to attend, a stream of each lecture will be available at go.ngu.edu/chapel.



About North Greenville University

NGU offers more than 125 areas of study across certificate, bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and early college opportunities. Online. In-person. At our main campus in Tigerville, SC, the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer, SC, or several educational centers around the U.S. One university, many locations. Every day. Epic. To learn more, visit ngu.edu.