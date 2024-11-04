Guest Columnists

Will American Citizens Have An Honest Choice In 2024, Or Will The Planned Massive Voter Fraud Eliminate Their Sacred Right to An Honest Vote?

By clicking on the below listed link, you will be able to see a video that explains the Massive Voter Fraud perpetrated year after year in national elections by Socialist Democrats, identified as “The Big Steal”; it is their plan to consistently cheat and steal elections, corrupting the “Sacred Right” of American Citizens to vote unimpeded in an honest national election.

https://x.com/brycemlipscomb/status/1849970454963925408?s=43&t=TYlFtMhEV_BzddzSgEGzSQ

With early voting underway in 2024, there have already has been hundreds of reports of Barack Hussein Obama’s “Planned Massive Voter Fraud” underway nationally:

1)Long before election day, for nearly a year, Socialist Democrats have had the same fraudulent “ballot mills” in full operation in the 8 Battleground States that they had in 2020. They have been registering 3.6 million Illegal Aliens voters, who had been brazenly registered to vote at border processing stations by dozens of NGO’s funded by the Biden Administration.

2)In WI, 31,000 mail-in ballots have been sent and harvested using illegal addresses such as gas stations and warehouses.

3)In PA, mail-in ballots have been sent to tens of thousands of “voters” on the voter rolls who were dead, moved out of state, or had addresses, such as gas stations, warehouses, etc.

4) In Lancaster County, PA and Mesa County, CO there are thousands of fraudulent Voter Registrations; criminal investigations are underway to ferret out the fraud.

Pennsylvania county says 2,500 voter registrations being investigated for fraud

5) There have been multiple reports from Georgia of printouts of votes cast on Dominion Voting Machines flipping the vote from Trump to Harris (Dominion is a Canadian Corporation with 75% of the stock owned by Communist Chinese businesses; the voting machines are used in 28 states to tabulate the votes cast).

6) The newly installed cybersecurity infrastructure installed in 50 States Polling Places by the Biden Administration, over the last four years, to protect vote reliability, does no such thing. The system controlled from one central location will allow Obama’s staff to electronically flip the votes in Senate, House, and Presidential races on election night.

Lawsuits should be filed before election day in the 8 Battleground States by the RNC, in order for those law suits to be taken seriously by the courts; the law suits should be based on the fact that the 8 Battleground States have refused to keep their voter rolls uncorrupted and are purposely sending mail-in ballots to illegal voters and Illegal Aliens.

President Donald J. Trump has been encouraging American Citizens to vote in such massive numbers, that they can overcome Obama’s “Planned Massive Voter Fraud!”

On November 5th, will American Citizens be able to execute their “Sacred Right To Vote”, to overcome the “Planned Massive Voter Fraud”, to retain the US Constitution as the law of the land to retain the “Freedoms” guaranteed to every US Citizen, and be able to elect President Donald J. Trump and Senator J D Vance (USMC), as President and Vice President?

The alternative to the election of President Donald Trump and Senator J. D. Vance would be, for the first time in the 248-year history of the Republic, that legal and illegal registered voters will end up electing Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz, two hard core Marxists who support Communist China, and were appointed by their fellow Marxists, Barack Hussein Obama. If elected, Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz will follow the orders of Barack Hussein Obama to “Fundamentally Transform the US Constitutional Republic” into a Communist State.

They would eliminate the US Constitution as the law of the land, and continue the Biden/Harris Administration’s four year initiative to eliminate the “Freedom of Speech and the Freedom to Bear Arms.” Those “Freedoms” that have been under relentless attack for the past four years by the Biden/Harris Administration with the strong support of George Soros, Communist China, Barack Hussein Obama, the Socialist Democrat Party, the Leftist Media Establishment, and the Left Leaning Social Media.

By clicking on the below listed link, you will be able to watch a video recorded on October 27, 2024, revealing comments by some of the 200,00 American Citizens who were gathered in New York City to attend a rally in Madison Square Garden for President Donald J. Trump. In the video, one of President Trump’s supporters voiced her support for him, and stated what so many Americans now understand, that they must “Fight, Fight, Fight”, to save their US Constitutional Republic from Barack Hussein Obama’s goal of “Fundamentally Transforming the US Constitutional Republic” into a Communist State.

https://x.com/RSBNetwork/status/1850562641191694831

We encourage every American Citizen to share the above listed message with their fellow American Patriots and that they encourage them to get out the “Vote.”

By Capt Joseph R. John. All Rights Reserved. The material can only be posted on another Web site or be distributed on the Internet by giving full credit to the author. It may not be published, broadcast, or rewritten without the permission from the author.

Joseph R. John, USNA ‘62

Capt. USN(Ret)/Former FBI

Chairman, Combat Veterans For Congress PAC

2307 Fenton Parkway, Suite 107-184

San Diego, CA 92108

https://www.CombatVeteransForCongress.org