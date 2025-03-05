Political

Georgia State Senator Files Bill to Unplug Dominion Voting System

ATLANTA -- Georgia State Senator Colton Moore (R-53) filed Senate Bill 303 late last week to replace Georgia’s current statewide Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5 Ballot Marking Device (BMD) voting system with hand marked paper ballots and publicly recorded hand counts. The bill reverts the conduct of elections to current Georgia paper ballot statutes. It appears to resolve security complaints filed in federal and state lawsuits against the system and some security concerns raised by President Trump about the conduct of United States elections.

The Canadian-based Dominion system has come under ever-growing scrutiny for inadequate security and non-compliance with Georgia law. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recently informed the legislature that $66 million is required to make the system legally compliant in addition to the purchase price of $107 million in 2019. He alternatively recommended spending $15 million for a voting system upgrade and yet, critics contend that the upgrade would not solve serious security issues the system has and conversely, would destroy forensic evidence on county servers that Raffensperger has never allowed to be analyzed.

On January 7, 2025, VoterGA held a press conference documenting 12 reasons the system should be unplugged. For example, a plaintiff in an active court case contends the system was never properly certified because it stores encryption keys in clear, plain text in a database. This failure to use an encryption module to store the keys violates 2005 Volume 1 Voluntary Voting System Guidelines (VVSG) and Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 under which the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) allegedly certified the system.

The press conference also cited forensic reports from other Dominion Democracy Suite 5.x systems around the country showing the systems were remotely accessed during various election cycles in different states. Dominion systems are developed and maintained from Belgrade, Serbia without the knowledge of most voters until that was recently revealed. Nearly all U.S. voting systems run on servers using Chinese manufactured chipsets thus posing a national security crisis for American voters.

SB303 authorizes the State Election Board to select a new voting system, however, little equipment or expense would be needed to implement a hand marked paper ballot system with publicly recorded hand counts. Senate majority leader Steve Gooch and Senator Greg Dolezal joined Moore in signing the bill. It is currently in the Senate Ethics committee where it awaits a hearing.

