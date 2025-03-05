Political

President Trump and Congress Act to Make English Our Nation’s Official Language

The English language is the admission ticket to our social, political, and economic mainstream. — Phyllis Schlafly

Eagle Forum applauds President Donald Trump for issuing an executive order making English our nation’s official language for the first time in history. We agree with the President that “a common language fosters national cohesion, helps newcomers engage in communities and traditions, and enriches our shared culture.”

Eagle Forum has advocated for making English our official language for over thirty years. In 1995, Eagle Forum Founder Phyllis Schlafly wrote:

The movement to legislate English as our official language has nothing to do with what language you speak in your home, church, club, or business, or what foreign languages you may care to learn. It has to do only with what language is promoted and paid for by the government.

We believe the establishment of English as the official language will promote efficiency in government and lead to more unity and cohesion in communities, as well as benefit immigrants who seek to create a new life in the United States. Legal immigrants have been regaled to low-level jobs because of their inability to speak English. Thirty states have already passed laws to establish English as their official language, a clear signal to the federal government that it is the will of the people.

We also commend Alabama Representative Robert Aderholt and Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno for introducing bills (H.R. 1772 and S. 542) that will make permanent President Trump’s executive order as well as require new citizens to be able to read America’s foundational texts and take a language proficiency test.

“Our founding documents, historic papers, and American literature that are essential to the understanding of the American identity are all written in English. While we are a melting pot of various traditions and cultures, English is what unites us within our communities and careers,” Eagle Forum President Kris Ullman stated. “We thank President Donald Trump for elevating English as our official language and encourage Congress to codify this important action.”