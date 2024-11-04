This Tuesday, Don't Waste Your Responsibility

Have you voted yet? Are you planning on voting? Last month, pollster George Barna conducted a national survey of faith-driven voters, and the results were concerning: just over half of evangelical voters intended to participate in this election. That may have shifted as record numbers of citizens have cast early ballots. As of Friday, more than 60 million people have already voted. For perspective, in 2020 just over 161 million ballots were cast in total. I hope you’re among those numbers; if not, I hope you have plans to vote on Tuesday.

Here’s why it matters. In Matthew 25, Jesus tells the story of the talents:

“For [the kingdom of heaven is] like a man traveling to a far country, [who] called his own servants and delivered his goods to them. And to one he gave five talents, to another two, and to another one, to each according to his own ability, and immediately he went on a journey. Then he who had received the five talents went and traded with them, and made another five talents. Likewise, he who had received two gained two more also. But he who had received one went and dug in the ground, and hid his lord’s money” (Matthew 25:14-18, NKJV).

If you’re unfamiliar with this parable, here’s a summary: the master who traveled to a far country symbolizes Jesus, who departed but will return. His followers are the servants, entrusted with gifts and opportunities to multiply truth and expand the Kingdom of God.

Those who took risks, engaged, and brought a return were rewarded with greater responsibility and authority. The servant who, out of fear or laziness, hid his gift was cast out as useless.

This parable teaches us that although we don’t all have the same gifts or opportunities, we each have a responsibility to use what we have to advance God’s truth. Christians in North Korea, China, or Cuba don’t have the same freedoms we enjoy here in America. Here, we can elect leaders who influence the world, and the policies they push either advance or hinder truth globally.

For instance, the current administration has tied billions of your tax dollars via foreign aid to conditions that pressure poorer nations to adopt pro-abortion policies and promote LGBTQ ideologies, even indoctrinating children into these lifestyles.

To those who think one vote won’t make a difference, consider the parable’s message: each talent mattered — and so does every vote. Some races will be decided by a mere handful of votes, and control of Congress may hinge on a few key races in blue states where Republican voters might think their votes won’t matter. But they will — immensely.

As Americans, we hold a right, a unique privilege that many around the world can only dream of. And as Christians, we have been given a responsibility — to cast our vote and to do so in such a way that truth will be advanced or, at a minimum, not hindered by policies that run counter to biblical truth.