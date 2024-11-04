A Binary Election: Why We Disagree with Christianity Today

"This is a time to stand and be counted."

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.-- The Dr. James Dobson Family Institute (JDFI) would like to set the record straight ahead of one of the most important Presidential elections in our nation's history.

In a recent Christianity Today essay by Robert Postic entitled, "Voting Is Important to Me. That's Why, This Year, I Won't Vote," Postic cited Dr. James Dobson in support of his position. Because of the issues at stake, and because of Postic's use of Dr. Dobson's words without the full context of his longstanding view on voting, JDFI was compelled to write a clarifying statement."We disagree with Christianity Today. In terms of candidate platforms, the 2024 presidential election boils down to a binary choice," wrote Dr. Owen Strachan, Senior Director at JDFI, in a statement provided on their website. "In our judgment, it is a binary choice because of policy. One major candidate has a record of support for unborn babies, religious liberty, the natural family, marriage, the free market, national border security, legal citizenship, and global peace through strength. The record of the other major candidate stands against these biblical principles."

Dr. Strachan continued: "Dr. Dobson has steadfastly urged the church to vote in support of biblical principles. This was true in 2007, 2020, and today. We greatly need such courage afresh in these conflicted days. On November 5, 2024, we face a stark binary decision. In love borne of conviction, we at JDFI speak up, and urge the church to vote according to the biblical worldview."

Dr. Dobson penned these words in 2020, and they still hit home today. "This vote has awesome implications for future generations and the nation we love." Of voting, he concluded, "It is about the First Amendment, values, truth, greatness, and hope."

"This is not a time for opting out," writes Dr. Strachan. "This is a time to stand and be counted."

