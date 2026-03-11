Community

Lifeline Children's Services Hosts Adoption Information Meeting in Irmo, SC

WHAT: Lifeline Children's Services is hosting an informational meeting. The meeting will explore the ministry of adoption and Harbor Families and other ways to open your home to the vulnerable.

WHEN: March 22, 2026 | 12:00 PM

WHERE: Seacoast Irmo - 411 Western Ln, Irmo, SC 29063

WHO: Lifeline Children's Services

WHY: There are countless women, children, and families who need love and support. This meeting explores the avenue of adoption and Harbor Families to help the most vulnerable.

REGISTER HERE: https://lcs.jotform.com/260486242709158

MEDIA: If media would like to attend this event or schedule additional interviews, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to arrange this.

About Lifeline Children’s Services: Lifeline Children's Services is the largest Evangelical Christian child welfare agency in America, with offices in 19 states and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. It serves vulnerable children and families through private domestic and international adoption, family restoration and pregnancy counseling. For more information please visit https://lifelinechild.org/.