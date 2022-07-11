News

Let's Move Past the Rhetoric and Make a Difference

ORLANDO -- In response to the US Supreme Court's 6 to 3 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Christ for All Nations (CfaN) is offering their employees reimbursement for up to $5,000 to offset the costs of adopting a child. The move stands in stark contrast to organizations that, rather than choosing to help preserve life, are volunteering to pay the travel expenses of employees who will now have to leave their home states to abort a baby.





CfaN's life-honoring policy also includes reimbursement for adoption application fees, relevant home studies, agency and placement fees, legal fees and court costs, immigration, immunization, and translation fees, transportation, meals, and lodging, as well as parent, child, and family adoption counseling.



The robust program is a clear endorsement of every human's right to life and is in keeping with the Biblical teaching that every human is created in the image of God. However, the program also recognizes that the church has a responsibility to "put our money where our mouths are." As one CfaN employee noted, "It is not enough that we cheer the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. We must also be ready to stand in the gap – to support life with our actions, not just our words."



The up to $5,000 reimbursement will help many of CfaN's employees grow their families through adoption. And the leadership of CfaN hopes and prays that like-minded ministries, non-profits, and commercial enterprises will create similar programs to help their team members adopt. Now is the time to move past rhetoric and make a meaningful difference in communities across the United States. To learn more about Christ for All Nations, visit www.CfaN.org.



