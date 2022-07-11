News

Being BlackRocked = Being Cancelled by a Global Public Private Partnership

While most of us thought that we had a government of the people, by the people, for the people, we do not and have not had one for many decades. The transformation has been in the works for over 100 years, but the final weapon to take us to a one-world government was the two-part President’s Council on Sustainable Development/National Partnership for Reinventing Government. The first part embedded Agenda 21 into even the most minor areas of government — from federal to Podunkville. The second, while we heard even less about it, is the dangerous “focus on leading a fundamental culture change in the government”, that transfers(ed) power from Congress to the bureaucracy; from representatives of the people to unelected bodies (and thus we have no ability to oust them) who “ultimately control international finance, all corporate & business activity, government policy, and international relations.” And thus, they “have constructed a system that will enable them to seize the “global commons (ed: control of the entire world). ”[1]

This transfer of power “destroyed the check and balances in the Constitution at the local level, and therefore destroy(ed) representative government. This power shift is a philosophical shift to a completely new form of government. It is a merger between government, corporations, and non-governmental organizations.[2] This established Public/Private Partnerships (PPP) to become the new nucleus of the government. The Preamble to the Earth Summit/Agenda 21, stated flat-out that Public Private Partnerships were the future. And the Earth Summit/Agenda 21, p. 15 tells us that “Government, business and industry, including transnational corporations, strengthen partnerships to implement the principles and criteria for sustainable development.”

Now that 30-some years have passed since the Globalists began putting this into effect, we are seeing the results – and they are hideous and overwhelming. The PPPs have morphed into one Global Public/Private Partnership (GPPP), too big to fail — they hope. The term “too big to fail” is used to describe a company that’s “so entwined in the global economy that its failure would be catastrophic” If it doesn’t fail, it will be the end of civilization on this earth. But it will fail. There are too many power-hungry maniacs running things; there will be fights on who’s “king of the mountain”, who’s in charge today. When it fails, it will still be an ugly and dangerous world, but not one in which tyrants will be in control of every area of our lives. But let’s look at what the GPPP is now.

The Global Public/Private Partnership is a network of the world’s stakeholder capitalists. What is stakeholder capitalism? It is the notion that “a firm focuses on meeting the needs of all its stakeholders: customers, employees, partners, the community, and society as a whole”. Dream on. You and I, and the customers, employees, the community, and society as a whole (if that were even possible), are not, and never will be, stakeholders. The stakeholders are those rich men and women, those who run the central banks and a few government leaders. No ordinary people allowed! Think about it; it is impossible to meet the needs of all its stakeholders that they list – unless those stakeholders are told what they want, i.e., “you will own nothing and be happy”. That is the only way this can work; there are too many competing interests with that large a sphere of categories to cater to.

The stakeholders of the GPPP are global corporations, central banks, governments, billionaire foundations, think-tanks, major academic and scientific institutions, non-governmental organizations, and even labor unions. What entity did they leave out? Uh, we citizens. We will have no say (not that we have much now). Not that the governments that are considered their stakeholder partners have any say either. If you look at the U.S., you can see that the government bureaucrats hold all the power of Congress; while the executive branch is controlling those entities, the Globalists (with the Deep State) are controlling the executive.

Free-market capitalism has been dominant in the Western world since the breakup of feudalism, in which most means of production are privately owned, production is guided, and income is distributed largely through the operation of markets. And history shows that free-market capitalism has been the best economic system ever yet devised. We have not been living under a free-market system for decades; it has been gradually morphed into what we have today, a corrupted, manipulated, and controlled mess with no central structure and a monetary system with nothing to back it. And most or all of the world’s economic systems are on the verge of collapse. A planned collapse so the GPPP can step in and take over. “Since the creation of the US Federal Reserve over a century ago, every major financial market collapse has been deliberately triggered for political motives by the central bank. . .. today the US Fed is acting with its interest rate weapon (another tool of asymmetrical warfare) what is the greatest speculative financial bubble in human history, a bubble it created) [3]. All to create globalism.

Right now, we are dealing with severe land-use and housing regulations that are forcing people into cities (now called human habitats – as opposed to the rural areas which are to become part of the animal habitat). Single-family homes are considered damaging for the environment (see Sustainable by Tom DeWeese) so people need to be urged (driven) out of them and into Stack-n-Pack housing (see The Ideal Communist City). [4] Calling suburbia “sprawl” to denigrate big yards and neighborhoods with yards, barbeques, and lots of kids running around, is another tool of asymmetrical warfare. But many, if not most, of those living in suburbia in their single-family homes are middle class; the backbone of America building on the American Dream. Those desiring to own a home are finding fewer available, so they are losing a chance to build equity. Economic freedom is at stake, and with it free-market capitalism – a cornerstone of American liberty.

Now, let’s look at probably the most dangerous Global Public Private Partner, BlackRock. It is the world’s single most powerful financial institution with assets now at 9.6 trillion dollars. As Tucker Carlson said, “… that fact gives the CEO, Larry Fink, unparalleled control over the U.S. economy”. Not a pleasant thought that one person has so much power. BlackRock advises central banks and has connections with state leaders of the world. Apple and Microsoft are just two of their investments. BlackRock established a new investment fund in China; the first owned entirely by a foreign firm. Chinese investors have put a billion dollars into it. It has already attracted over 111,000 investors.

But I want to focus on BlackRock’s investing here in the U.S. – pensions and property. Re pensions: Consumers’ Research is warning that BlackRock is taking pension funds that are invested through BlackRock and putting that money into investments in China. As Consumers’ Research states, “What we’ve seen is that while BlackRock is virtue signaling[5] in the U.S., they’re aiding our adversaries with American pension dollars.” They also list the ten states whose “public pension funds are most deeply invested in Blackrock: Washington, Florida, New York, Nevada, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Montana, and West Virginia.”

What about property? We at American Policy Center have been writing and speaking for years about how the world’s bureaucrats have been making laws, regulations, rules, and reinventing governments to establish Agenda 21 through the U.N., World Economic Forum (WEF), and the GPPP. One of the many outcomes of a completed Agenda21/2030 world would be “no private property”.

The federal government (i.e., Deep State and Globalists running D.C.) incentivized Wall Street to get into the housing market. “In early 2012, it launched a pilot program that allowed private investors to easily purchase foreclosed homes by the hundreds from the government agency Fannie Mae. These new owners would then rent out the homes, creating more housing in areas heavily hit by foreclosures.”

Sounds great; government has the answer. Wait. The renters of these single-family homes have discovered that a big, deep-pocket company as landlord isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. And the companies are finding out that, while they may consider these homes are, basically, cookie cutter homes and the tenants are cookie cutter tenants, life may work that way in technocracy, but it doesn’t in real life. But the tenants are the ones paying for the glitches. (See the Atlantic article on Wall Street landlords. [7] That was last year; then BlackRock was a minor figure in real estate.

BlackRock is now aiming to become one of the largest landlords in the U.S.; they already own $34 billion in real estate here. And more than half of our country’s properties are owned by institutional investors (BlackRock and other stakeholders of the GPPP). According to the New York Times, BlackRock is buying every single-family house they can find, paying 20-50% above asking price and outbidding usual home buyers.” (And before you ask, BlackRock is connected to Black Stone, but that is another story.)

BlackRock and one of the other GPPPs are also “. . . taking over centralized food production technologies and will have near-total control over the future food supply in America”. [8] They also largely own the world’s top ten food companies. And owner, Larry Fink, says it is time to force people’s behavior to change. What behavior is that? Where we live, what we eat, if we procreate? Those are the general Agenda21/GPPP/Great Reset points. To “build back better” in Marxism means to destroy everything of moral value and individual freedom and leave a rotten, fallow, world behind. Marxism cannot build back anything; it is built on the Hegelian Dialectic which tears down step after step – with no reconstruction. So, according to the GPPP, building back better means taking full control of the global commons. The global commons used to mean “those parts of the planet that fall outside national jurisdictions and to which all nations have access”. Now they mean “and all the other parts of the planet, too”.

Will they succeed? In my opinion, no. They have rushed their plan in attempt to complete it – it being Agenda 21 and one-world government – by 2030, rather than their 2050 initial date. There are other factors that will undo them, including that no matter how big your computer, you cannot factor in every variable necessary to build that tyrannical rule. In fact, there are schisms amongst the players right now. And the biggie – we Americans who still have functioning brains and moral compasses are not ready to be serfs or be composted for fertilizer.

We will prevail, but because so many waited so long to wake up, it will be an ugly, dystopian world because the “building back better” only builds, at best, brownfields.

Being BlackRocked is a dream of the GPPP and a “nightmare of all nightmares” for sane, rational, moral people.

The Lion may be battered and bruised, but he will still Roar.

Kathleen Marquardt has been an advocate for property rights and freedom for decades. While not intending to be an activist, she has become a leader and an avid supporter of constitutional rights, promoter of civility, sound science, and reason. She is dedicated to exposing the fallacies of the radical environmental and animal rights movements. She has been featured in national publications including Fortune, People, the Washington Post, and Field and Stream, as well as television news programs such as Hard Copy, The McLaughlin Group, Geraldo, and many others. Today, she serves as Vice President of American Policy Center. Kathleen now writes and speaks on Agenda21/2030, and its threat to our culture and our system of representative government.