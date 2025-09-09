SC Attorney General Alan Wilson and Solicitor Scarlett Wilson Sued Over Sex Abuse Coverup

(Charleston, South Carolina, September 9, 2025) — Larry Klayman, the founder of both Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, a former U.S. Senate candidate in Florida, and a former federal prosecutor on the Department of Justice trial team that broke up the AT&T telecommunications monopoly, announced today the filing of a lawsuit against South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. The suit challenges Wilson’s withholding of public records relating to his failure to prosecute sex abusers, particularly involving crimes against women and children.

A public records request was served on Wilson on June 4, 2025 — more than three months ago. Not only did Wilson fail to produce the requested records, but he also failed to respond at all, in violation of the law.

Klayman’s lawsuit, filed in his individual capacity, is styled Klayman v. Alan Wilson and Scarlett Wilson, 2025CP1005049 (Court of Common Pleas, Charleston, S.C.). The latter defendant, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, a political ally of Alan Wilson, also failed to produce records, claiming falsely, in all likelihood, that none exist.

Klayman issued the following statement upon filing suit:

It is shocking that a career politician — now attorney general and solicitor general of South Carolina — would thumb their noses at legitimate public records requests, which seek to get to the bottom of why the political legal establishment in this state has turned a blind eye and appears to have covered up sex abuse cases, particularly against women and children. Wilson, who covets running for governor of the state, is clearly hiding something. His disdain for even responding to a legitimate public records request speaks for itself.

It is a testament to the corruption ingrained not just in his attorney general’s office, but in the South Carolina political-legal establishment as a whole, where judges, strangely appointed by the legislature, frequently scratch the backs of and kowtow to this corrupt establishment — which has many judges in its hip pocket.

I am committed to helping to clean up this scandalous and dangerous mess, which harms women and children, in the great and beautiful state of South Carolina — just as I am nationwide.