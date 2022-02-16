Education

NGU's Collier appointed to SC Board of Education

North Greenville University Associate Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Science Dr. Cheryl Abrams Collier is named the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit representative to the SC Board of Education.

Dr. Cheryl Abrams Collier, North Greenville University associate dean of the School of Humanities and Social Science, is named the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit representative to the South Carolina State Board of Education.

"Dr. Collier is a gifted educator and academic leader who is deeply respected by her colleagues. I'm excited for her opportunity to serve on the state Board of Education," said NGU Provost and Dean of the University Faculty Dr. Nathan A. Finn. "She will bring considerable wisdom to this assignment, as well as be an excellent representative of North Greenville University."

Collier grew up in Greenwood County, attended public schools, and graduated from Ninety Six High School. She completed her undergraduate work at Lander University, where she received a bachelor's degree in English. She also earned a master's degree and Ph.D. in English from The University of Georgia. Collier began her teaching career at Clemson University and has taught at NGU since 1999.

She teaches a variety of courses ranging from literary theory to American literature to creative writing. In addition, she presents at conferences, teaches workshops, and speaks at women's events and in churches on various topics. She and her husband, Darryl, are active members of Praise Cathedral Church of God in Greer, where he serves as an elder, and she serves as a women's Bible study facilitator and teacher. They have one son.

Dean of the College of Humanities and Sciences Dr. H. Paul Thompson, Jr., is excited about Collier's opportunity to serve on the board of education.

"She has a sharp mind, is well informed about educational processes, and a 'no-nonsense' kind of person. She will bring a lot of valuable expertise and professional integrity to the board of education," Thompson said.

Collier is the recipient of the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities 2010 Excellence in Teaching Award and served on the Lander University Alumni Board and the South Carolina Commission on Women. She is honored to represent the thirteenth district on the SC State Board of Education and looks forward to serving.

