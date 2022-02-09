Education

Nations’s Best and Brightest Compete for Top Scholarships at NGU

An invitation-only Scholars Weekend for top admitted full-time undergraduate candidates took place on North Greenville University’s (NGU) Tigerville Campus in November. Students enrolling in Fall 2022 compete for the university’s largest competitive awards, The Lifeshape Scholarship, NGU Fellows Scholarship for South Carolina residents, and Trustee Scholarship.

An invitation-only Scholars Weekend for top admitted full-time undergraduate candidates took place on North Greenville University’s (NGU) Tigerville Campus Nov. 19-20. Scholars Weekendprovides prospective students an opportunity to compete for scholarships beyond what is initially awarded at the time of admission. Students enrolling in Fall 2022 compete for the university’s largest competitive awards, The Lifeshape Scholarship, NGU Fellows Scholarship for South Carolina residents, and Trustee Scholarship.

Students in attendance for the weekend have an average grade point average of 4.75, an average SAT score of 1313, and an average ACT of 30. The highest SAT score from the candidates is 1580, and the highest ACT is 36.

“For decades, NGU has been blessed to teach outstanding students who have gone on to serve our nation in a variety of roles. The potential we see in this year’s academic leaders is unparalleled,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “With the addition of The Lifeshape Scholars program in particular, we see a new surge of opportunity for our future graduates to serve church and society in transformational ways—Christ-centered ways that our culture desperately needs.”

These competitive scholarships are based on a student’s academic performance during high school and their potential to excel at NGU. Students were evaluated by three competitive components during the event, including a personal interview, participation in a group discussion of prominent issues from a Christian worldview, and a timed essay-writing assignment.

Ellen Benham from Concord, NC, was among the 68 students in attendance for Scholars Weekend.

“The Scholarship Weekend was an amazing experience for me,” said Benham. “It was both challenging and fruitful. It forced me out of my comfort zone but the kids and staff I met encouraged me every step of the way. It was a weekend I’ll never forget. I was honored to be a part of it.”

Jasper Clapp from Knoxville, TN, said NGU's Scholars Weekend has been one of his favorite events throughout his entire search.

“From the moment I stepped on campus to the moment I left, I felt engaged and welcome. The staff did an excellent job keeping the weekend on schedule and making sure I felt relaxed during the competition elements,” said Clapp. “The weekend not only gave me a chance to compete for scholarships, but it also gave me a better idea of what student life at NGU will be like, and I can't say enough about how good the food was.”

The weekend began with dinner hosted by NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr., faculty, staff, and senior administrators on Friday evening for parents and students and the candidate interview competition on Saturday.

NGU Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing/Communications Michael White says Scholars Weekend is a highlight of the year at North Greenville.

“It is a joy to welcome so many bright young people to our Tigerville campus and to spend a couple of days getting to know them personally and challenging them intellectually,” said White.

NGU Director of Traditional Admissions Katie Lynn Marshall said students aren’t chosen for a single gift or accomplishment.

“They are chosen because we see potential in them and they are already making a difference and doing excellent things with their lives,” said Marshall. “We want to partner with them and give them the opportunity to continue down that path.”

The Lifeshape Scholarship, offered for the first time this year, is a cohort-based opportunity that facilitates covering tuition, housing, meals, course materials, and fees—a true full-ride. Open to all areas of study, but prioritized for student’s pursuing degrees in English, political science, history, languages, and church ministry-related programs. It’s one more way NGU partners with students to keep average student debt well below the national average.

Lifeshape Scholars include Natali Auton from Marietta, GA; Victoria Azurdia from North Miami, FL; Laura Cervantez from Fort Worth, TX; Zachary Geerholt from Hendersonville, TN; Erin Mole from Varnville, SC; Emilie Porter from Carmel, IN; Avery Shope from Fort Milll, SC; Micah Stewart from Vancouver, WA; Aubrey Winstead from Archer Lodge, NC; and Caleb Wright from Shelby, NC.

South Carolina residents who meet the requirements for the Palmetto Fellows Scholarship are considered for the NGU Fellows Scholarship. Eligible candidates are identified by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education. This scholarship will cover the full cost of tuition, room, and board. This scholarship will be comprised of federal, state, and institutional aid. The cost of books and fees will be the responsibility of the recipient. The NGU Fellows Scholarship is renewable for four years to students who maintain the requirements set forth by the Commission on Higher Education.

NGU Fellows for 2022-23 are Samantha Acker from Moore; Mallory Arp from Spartanburg; Zoe Cooke from Lexington; Jayce Lamb from Spartanburg; Michaela Lanier from Blythewood; Gavin Nelson from Simpsonville; Chandler McCraw from Boiling Springs; Gavin Nelson from Simpsonville; Joceline Paez from Blythewood; Anna Sutherland from Williamston; and Lily Tucker from Pawleys Island.

To be considered for the Trustee Scholarship, candidates must have an overall grade point average of 3.8, and a minimum combined SAT score of 1300 on the critical reading and math portions, an ACT composite score of 28, or an 86 on the CLT. The scholarship will cover $17,000 of tuition for resident students and $8,500 of tuition for commuting students. The scholarship is renewable for four years to students who maintain a grade point average of at least a 3.0 at the end of each academic year.

Trustee Scholarship recipients are Ella Benham from Concord, NC; Josie Chenevey from Statesville, NC; Jasper Clapp from Knoxville, TN; Seth Evans from Boiling Springs, SC; Grace Fuller from Colfax, NC; Christiana Gidney from Charlotte, NC; Nicholas Long from Cayce, SC; Eliana Roth from Metamore, IL; Faith Thompson from Mineral Bluff, GA; and Milena Ulrich from Simpsonville, SC.

“We eagerly wait for these students to join us in the fall and anticipate great things as they flourish for the glory of God and good of others,” said White.

NGU offers more than 115 areas of study across certificate, bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and early college opportunities. Online. In-person. At our main campus in Tigerville, SC, the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer, SC, or several educational centers around the U.S. One university, many locations. Every day. Epic. Learn more.