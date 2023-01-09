Education

North Greenville University Student Receives CIC/UPS Scholarship

North Greenville University student Christopher Jackson majoring in Criminal Justice and Legal Studies from Inman, SC, has been selected to receive a CIC/UPS Scholarship provided by the SC Independent Colleges & Universities (SCICU) and its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) in Washington, DC.

Nationally, CIC, through the CIC/UPS Educational Endowment, provided more than $1.4 million in student scholarships to support student success at private colleges and universities. This year, SCICU conveyed $433,200 through 11 scholarship programs to 273 eligible students in 21 South Carolina private colleges.

“The UPS Foundation has been a long-time and generous supporter of independent college higher education, not only in South Carolina, but nationwide,” said Jeff Perez, President & CEO of SCICU. “We are very appreciative of their support and recognize that the lives of many worthy students have been changed for the better.”

About North Greenville University

NGU offers more than 125 areas of study across certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral, and early college opportunities. Online. In-person. At our main campus in Tigerville, SC, the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer, SC, or several educational centers around the U.S. One university, many locations. Every day. Epic. Learn more.

About the Council of Independent Colleges

The Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) is an association of 758 nonprofit independent colleges and universities, state-based councils of independent colleges, and other higher education affiliates, that works to support college and university leadership, advance institutional excellence, and enhance public understanding of independent higher education’s contributions to society. CIC is the major national organization that focuses on services to leaders of independent colleges and universities and state-based councils. CIC offers conferences, seminars, publications, and other programs and services that help institutions improve educational quality, administrative and financial performance, student outcomes, and institutional visibility. CIC also conducts the largest annual conferences of college and university presidents and of chief academic officers in the United States. Founded in 1956, CIC is headquartered at One Dupont Circle in Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.cic.edu.

About The UPS Foundation

Since its founding in 1907, UPS has built a legacy as a caring and responsible corporate citizen, supporting programs that provide long-term solutions to community needs. Founded in 1951, the UPS Foundation leads its global citizenship programs and is responsible for facilitating community involvement to local, national, and global communities. The foundation’s philanthropic approach centers on four focus areas: health & humanitarian relief, equity and economic empowerment, local engagement and planet protection. To UPS, giving means combining employees' skills, passion and time with the company’s logistics expertise, transportation assets, and charitable donations to make a measurable difference in society.