BJU Students Volunteer on Martin Luther King Jr. Service Day

Bob Jones University students, faculty and staff will participate in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Service Day Monday, Jan. 16.

Jordan Baun, who serves as coordinator for the BJU Center for Global Opportunities, collaborates with organizations in the Upstate to place volunteers. BJU President Steve Pettit encourages students, faculty and staff to view MLK Day as a “day on rather than a day off.”

“We encourage our students to reach beyond themselves and take time to help others,” said Pettit. “A willingness to serve is an important part of character formation. I’m always impressed by how many of our students participate in service day activities.”

While last year’s outreach was hampered by inclement weather, BJU students typically log several hundred hours of service on MLK Day. Participants will be building homes, cleaning facilities, organizing supplies, delivering meals, gardening and completing landscaping projects.

This year, students will be serving at different locations across Greenville County including the Greenville Rescue Mission, Home Works of Greenville, Meals on Wheels, Miracle Hill Thrift Store, the Ronald McDonald House and Upstate Circle of Friends.