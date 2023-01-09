Education

Tim Chapman to Preach Opening Services

Tim Chapman, a missionary to Peru, will preach the opening services of Bob Jones University’s spring 2023 semester. Services will be held Jan. 10-11, at 7 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium.

“I had the opportunity to see Tim’s heart for people and willingness to serve when he was a member of my traveling evangelism team for several years,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “We look forward to the work God will do in our student body through Tim's preaching during opening services.”

After experiencing life as a child of missionaries in Santiago, Chile, Chapman majored in social studies education at BJU. After graduation in 1998, he traveled with the Steve Pettit Evangelistic Team for three years. He went on to earn a ThM at Calvary Baptist Theological Seminary.

Since 2006, Chapman and his family have served as missionaries in Peru. He pastors Iglesia Bautista Gracia in downtown Lima along with two local pastors. The church conducts a pastoral internship program to provide training for future ministry leaders and start new churches.

Chapman and his wife, Cheryl (1994 BJU grad), have three children. She serves in the music and teaching ministries of the church.

Both services will be webcast live here.