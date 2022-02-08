Education

BJU to Host Annual Bible Conference

Bob Jones University will host its annual Bible Conference Feb. 15–18, on the BJU campus. This year’s theme, “Contending for the Faith” from Jude 3 will help attendees view issues through a biblical lens and rely on the sufficiency of Scripture.

“We invite the community to join us on campus for the services,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “Our speakers will challenge, equip and encourage us as we seek to live out our faith in practical ways. Bible conference week is a time for us to step away from our daily routines and be refreshed by a focus on the truths found in God’s Word.”

Pettit will preach the opening Bible Conference service Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. Services will be held Wednesday through Friday at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily. These services will be available live or later via BJU’s webcast archives. On Thursday afternoon, participants may select from several workshops by current and former BJU Seminary faculty including Dr. Brian Trainer, Dr. Renton Rathbun, Dr. Jason Ormiston, Dr. Greg Stiekes and Rev. Mike Redick.

Conference speakers include Dr. Alan Benson, BJU executive vice president for student development and ministry advancement; Dr. David Doran, Sr., pastor of Inter-City Baptist Church in Allen Park, Michigan, and president of Detroit Baptist Theological Seminary; Dr. Sam Horn, pastor of Palmetto Baptist Church in Piedmont, South Carolina; Dr. Bob Jones III, BJU chancellor; Dr. Jason Ormiston, pastor of Family Baptist Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Dr. Steve Pettit, BJU president; and Rev. Mike Redick, evangelist and founder of Impact Global Outreach.

This year’s Bible Conference offering, The Jeremiah 29:7 Project, will benefit the ministry of Family Baptist Church in Minneapolis. Dr. Ormiston, who previously served on the BJU School of Religion faculty, serves as the senior pastor and is passionate about ministering in an urban context. The church is actively involved in various outreach efforts including faith-based addiction and recovery programs. The goal for the offering is $100,000 to fund the church’s immediate needs of a new roof for their Family Life Center and an updated heating and cooling system. Student organizations at BJU are leading fundraising efforts on campus. Donations also may be made online here.