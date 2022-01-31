Education

Virginia AG Miyares Declares Colleges Lack Authority to Issue Vax Mandates

Alton, IL – In his first legal opinion as Virginia’s Attorney General, Jason Miyares opined that the Code of Virginia does not grant Virginia’s state colleges and universities the power to require the COVID-19 vaccine as a general condition of enrollment or in-person attendance.

“Although the General Assembly specifically authorized public institutions of higher education to assist the Department of Health and local health departments in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, the legislation did not grant such institutions power to impose vaccine requirements,” said Miyares.

“We are thrilled that right out of the gate, Attorney General Miyares is defending Virginians against unlawful overreach from unelected bureaucrats,” said Eagle Forum President Colleen Holcomb. “We hope other Attorneys General throughout the country will follow suit.”

Click here to view the full opinion.