Nite Line Guest Line-up for January 2, 2023 – January 6, 2023

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

WGGS TV's Tent Revival

Tune in this week, Monday-Wednesday as WGGS re-airs Tent Revival specials from recent years. Every night at 8 p.m. you will see inspirational preaching and musical performances as we celebrate our Lord and Savior.

Monday, January 2, 2023: Pastor Keith Kelly hosts this night of Tent Revival as he welcomes Pastor Asa Dockery of World Harvest Church North in Blairsville, Georgia. Tonight Pastor Dockery preaches a sermon entitled “Hell Wasn’t Created for Humans,” and Bev McCann of Murfreesboro, Tennessee sings throughout the program.

Tuesday, January 3, 2023: Pastor George Moore of Mercy Christian Outreach in Piedmont, South Carolina hosts and preaches on this night of Tent Revival. Tonight Pastor Moore encourages viewers and reveals how The Lord can help us through any battle or trial in life. Kenny Williamson sings throughout the evening.

Wednesday, January 4, 2023: Pastor Annie Broughton hosts this night of Tent Revival as she welcomes Pastor Sean Dogan of Long Branch Baptist Church in Greenville, South Carolina. Pastor Dogan examines Acts 3 and shares how God will help us move past our current situation to walk into a greater future. Minister Kenny Smith sings on tonight’s program.

Thursday, January 5, 2023: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka for Ladies’ Night tonight on Nite Line as they welcome Bekah Spurgen, Elizabeth Jende, and Dee Lindsey for an evening of ministry.

Friday, January 6, 2023: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a night of music and Ministry!

