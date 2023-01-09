Religious

World's Largest Faith-and-Family Broadcaster Celebrating 50 Years on the Air in 2023

TBN's golden anniversary comes with a lineup of new programming featuring Dave Ramsey, Sheila Walsh, Andrea Bocelli, Former Ambassador David Friedman, Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and more

LOS ANGELES -- Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) is celebrating fifty years on the air in 2023 with a lineup of exciting programming and specials. Launched in Orange County, California, May 28, 1973, as a local, part-time Christian television station, TBN has grown to become America's most-watched faith-and-family channel and the world's largest religious broadcaster, covering more than 170 nations through over thirty international networks.

Included in the fiftieth anniversary celebration will be a four-part documentary series highlighting the history and milestones of TBN, featuring cinematic re-enactments of TBN's story, along with personal heartfelt perspective from TBN's Matt and Laurie Crouch.



"TBN's first fifty years was a miraculous journey," said TBN President Matt Crouch, "but I'm even more excited for the next fifty. My parents had no choice but to pour every resource into simply building a distribution platform. Today through the Internet, a global broadcast platform we didn't have to create, TBN is connected to every screen in the world, allowing us to prioritize the production of content at a level of quality, excellence, and impact previously unseen in Christian programming."



On Pentecost Sunday — May 28, 2023 — TBN will celebrate its official fiftieth anniversary with Rabbi Jason Sobel on-site at TBN's Jerusalem studio and Matt and Laurie Crouch joining from Dallas. The special program will celebrate both TBN's 50th anniversary and Pentecost Sunday as Rabbi Sobel guides viewers through the important Jewish Feast of Pentecost, explaining its significance to followers of Jesus. From Dallas Matt and Laurie will reflect on TBN's fifty years of broadcasting the life-changing message of God's hope and grace, along with its legacy of love and support for the nation of Israel.



During 2023 TBN will be premiering a number of programs and series, including The Ramsey Show on TBN. Hosted by New York Times bestselling author and personal finance expert Dave Ramsey, The Ramsey Show will air every weekday afternoon, offering viewers an hour of valuable insights on managing money, building wealth, navigating relationships, career development, and a lot more.



Additionally, in 2023 TBN will release several exclusive productions as Fathom events, including The Journey: A Music Special with Andrea Bocelli, and Route 60: The Biblical Highway, with former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.



TBN is also excited to announce the addition of veteran television personality Sheila Walsh to the TBN family. Sheila will co-host the new hour-long version of Better Together, TBN's daily ministry and talk show for women, and host other exclusive TBN programs.



-------------------------

About Trinity Broadcasting Network

TBN is the world's largest and most watched faith-and-family broadcaster, reaching over 175 nations across the earth with inspirational and entertaining programming 24 hours a day in 14 languages and on over 30 global networks. As the world's most influential non-profit religious broadcaster, TBN has led the way in expanding the impact of faith-based television across the earth through the creation of innovative content designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the TBN Networks, visit us at TBN.org.