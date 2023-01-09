Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for January 9th-13th, 2023

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, January 9th, 2023: Tonight on Nite Line, join Pastor Benny Littlejohn as he welcomes Patrica Jordan to discuss her new book, ‘You Are Valuable Don't Let Depression Get You Down’, a memoir about how she overcame depression. Michael Pink will also be discussing his book series “God’s Best Kept Secrets” which focuses on self-help. Hugh Robeson will be tonight's musical guest and also will be sharing his testimony.

Tuesday, January 10th, 2023: Scott and Patti Lusk will be joined by Reverend Brent Lollis of Taylor Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church. Tonight's musical guest will be Hart Strings.

Wednesday, January 11th, 2023: Pastor Annie T. Broughton will be tonight's host, guests will include Stacey McDonald, Author of ‘The Gospel of Mental Health’ and Treca DeShields who will be discussing her book, ‘Note To Self, The Authentic Me’, Treca will also be presenting music on tonight’s program.

Thursday, January 12th, 2023: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka will be welcoming back Nicole Green who will be performing music on tonight's program, Tara Massey with JC Films and the cast of ‘Do Not Grow Weary’ will also be on tonight's program.

Friday, January 13th, 2023: Gwen and Wade Hall will be presenting a night full of music and ministry!

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.