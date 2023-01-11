Religious

Nite Guest Line-up for January 16-20, 2023

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, January 16th, 2023: Tonight on Nite Line, join Pastor Benny Littlejohn as he welcomes Dr. Ezekiel Parro from New Creations Counseling Center in Piedmont, SC. New Creations Counseling Center provides Christian counseling in a confidential, personal environment that approaches every person as a uniquely gifted and cherished creation of God. Lisa Pruitt will also be sharing her testimony on tonight’s program as well as performing tonight’s music.

Tuesday, January 17th, 2023: Pastor Annie T. Broughton will be welcoming Author, Kimberly Murray who will be discussing her children’s book’s, ‘His Masterpiece’ and ‘The Track Coach’ and sharing what lead her to begin writing. Aaron and Sharon Donaldson will also be on tonight's program. Aaron will be sharing his testimony of surviving a car accident at the age of 15 and will also be sharing about his battle with Cancer. Aaron and Sharon Donaldson will also be performing on tonight's program.

Wednesday, January 18th, 2023: Tonight on Nite Line, Pastor Annie T. Broughton welcomes Pastors Johnny and Billie Donald from Strait Christian Church. Tonight's topic will be ‘God’s Benefit Package’. In the second half hour Pastor Broughton will be ministering to viewers.

Thursday, January 19th, 2023: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka will be joined by William and Debra Clinton. William and Debra will be performing music on tonight's program.

Friday, January 20th, 2023: Gwen and Wade Hall will be presenting a night full of music and ministry!

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.