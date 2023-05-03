Religious

Millions to be Praying on the National Day of Prayer

SCOTTSDALE, Az. -- Thursday, May 4, is America's National Day of Prayer, a day when people of faith unite to lift up pleas and intercessions before Almighty God on behalf of the nation.

For nearly 22 years, The Presidential Prayer Team has actively encouraged prayer for the United States and those who are in positions of leadership. Members, friends, and churches can come together in the online National Prayer Room and can submit written and audible prayers so that others may join in agreement with them, as they pray and respond to fellow prayer warriors. Additionally, there will be many other resources available, including a prayer guide, video broadcast, a guided audio prayer session for our leaders, and more!

Jim Bolthouse, president of the prayer team, said, "Our nation continues to face many challenges. Even though we have come through the pandemic, the U.S. economy is still struggling. Divisions in society and in the government have grown wider, to the point that some wonder if they can even be bridged. But we know that God is able to heal and restore. And we are confident that He hears us and responds when we pray. Join with us as we remind America that we are one nation, under God, and prayer is urgently needed now!"



Join us online at www.presidentialprayerteam.org or at www.Pray.Team. Pre-registration for the National Prayer Room is open now. Day of access is available for 30 hours across six U.S. time zones.



President Jim Bolthouse is available for radio, television, or press interviews.



About The Presidential Prayer Team

Founded in 2001, The Presidential Prayer Team is the nation's largest, full-time nonpartisan ministry dedicated to encouraging and inspiring people to pray for the president and leadership of the United States of America. The ministry is a registered 501(c)(3) with accreditations from the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and Charity Navigator. The Presidential Prayer Team proudly maintains memberships in both Christian Music Broadcasters and National Religious Broadcasters.



To learn more about The Presidential Prayer Team, please visit www.PresidentialPrayerTeam.org