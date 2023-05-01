Religious

Australia Calls Nations of the World Pray & Fast for America 30 April - 4 May 2023

UNANDERRA, Australia -- Australia, since 2013, has called the nations of the world to join in prayer and fasting at this time each year for the United States of America. This year the period will be 5 days, from 30 April – 4 May 2023.



April 30 is America's National Day of Repentance http://www.dayofrepentance1.org.



May 4 is America's National Day of Prayer http://www.nationaldayofprayer.org.

The theme is "PRAY FERVENTLY IN RIGHTEOUSNESS AND AVAIL MUCH." James 5:16



Promo YouTube Video: https://youtu.be/oUMsfTkLOO8



The National Day of Prayer is a vital part of America's heritage, as is the USA Day of Repentance. The first national call to prayer was in 1775 when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation.

Kym Farnik, the Prayer Coordinator for the Canberra Declaration said, "In every major conflict since the First World War Australian and American soldiers have died side by side in the battlefields of the world in the fight for freedom. We are still fighting for freedom together to this day, but the fight is now within our own nations. Both America and Australia desperately need to experience revival and reformation. Both countries need to see an awakening to the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. The good news is that the month of May also celebrates Go MONTH, a call for the Christians of the world to pray and share the Gospel with 5 people in the month of May. The simple goal is to reach a billion people with God's love."



Warwick Marsh, an Australia Faith & Family advocate said, "America is still a bastion of hope for the Gospel and for the free world. Each year it is estimated that the USA gives over $70 billion per year in foreign aid to the world from Governmental, private and faith-based institutions. People in almost all of the 206 nation states in the world benefit each year in some way from America’s generosity and kindness. We need to pray that this will continue to happen. Please Pray & Fast for America between the 30 April – 4 May as you are able. Thank God for America. Pray for revival, repentance and reformation for America. Join with me to pray God bless America!"