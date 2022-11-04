Religious

Pray the Vote National Prayer Event

SCOTTSDALE, Az. -- As Americans head to the polls for the midterm elections, Christians are heading to the Throne of Almighty God on behalf of the nation.



By the thousands, people are preparing for The Presidential Prayer Team's Pray the Vote National Prayer Event to intercede for the candidates, poll workers, election officials, and that voters may seek God's will as they cast their ballots. All day November 7th and 8th (election day), Americans are coming together to lift up the future of our nation to God in prayer.

Come pray with countless prayer-minded Americans and be a part of lifting up this important election to our Heavenly Father. You may submit your written or spoken prayers, view a specially prepared video, and pray alongside believers from across the country. Visit www.PrayTheVote.org now to get started or learn more.



This is an opportunity for prayer warriors across the nation, in every state and precinct, to gather together in prayer with others. We pray with "the confidence that we have toward him, that if we ask anything according to his will he hears us" (1 John 5:14).



Pray the Vote and the Pray Seven program continues through Election Day, November 8, 2022.



President Jim Bolthouse is available for radio, television or press interviews.



About The Presidential Prayer Team

Founded in 2001, The Presidential Prayer Team is the nation's largest, full-time nonpartisan ministry dedicated to encouraging and inspiring people to pray for the president and leadership of the United States of America. The ministry is a registered 501(c)(3) with accreditations from Charity Navigator and the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability. The Presidential Prayer Team proudly maintains memberships in both Christian Music Broadcasters and National Religious Broadcasters.



To learn more about The Presidential Prayer Team, please visit www.PresidentialPrayerTeam.org.