Religious

Cast Votes Now to Award $100,000 in First Post-Dobbs National Prayer Luncheon for Life

Online Participants Have Until Midnight April 15 to Select Top Honoree for High-Impact Pro-Life Grants

DALLAS -- The National Prayer Luncheon for Life will draw thousands of pro-life advocates together online from across America in April 2023, for its first post-Dobbs event to elevate, celebrate, and accelerate the work of high-impact pro-life organizations. This year's ceremonies will showcase six organizations, each of which have been nominated to receive the 2023 National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Award and a Pro-Life Impact Grant. The grants awarded to nominees at this event will total $100,000.

Online voters have until midnight (Pacific) on April 15, 2023, to make their selection from among the six finalists named to this year's High-Impact Pro-Life list of honorees. The top-vote getter takes home a $50,000 grant, followed by $20,000 and $15,000 respectively for the second- and third-place winners, with the remaining organizations each being honored with a $5,000 National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Grant.



The six organizations nominated for the 2023 National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Awards and Pro-Life Impact Grants are: The Abortion Survivors Network, Equal Rights Institute, Good Counsel Homes, Human Life Alliance, Natural Women's Health, and ThriVe® Express Women's Healthcare. Leaders of each of these groups are being featured on The National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Show in the weeks leading up to the event. Podcasts can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/NPLL-ImpactShow.



Brett Attebery, Chairman of National Prayer Luncheon for Life and author of Your Pro-Life Bottom Line, has observed that the pro-life movement is growing in strategic ways and that the life-affirming organizations having the highest impact in the post-Dobbs era are those that are taking on the well-funded abortion industry by applying strategic business principles.



"I laud each of these admirable pro-life organizations for their achievements," stated Attebery.



Live Action, a pro-life organization reaching millions of people each month with eye-opening and life-saving content, took home the 2022 National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Award. Christina Bennett from the Live Action team will be on hand to represent Founder and President Lila Rose to help pass the baton to the newly selected honoree for the 2023 title.



"This year we will be honoring six nominated organizations that have been selected as the finalists for their demonstrated significant, quantifiable impact and measurable successes in saving lives and winning battles against the abortion industry. We are also awarding $100,000 in grant money for their continued pro-life work," shared Karen Garnett, National Prayer Luncheon for Life President. "Lila Rose and Live Action exemplify what it means to be a high-impact pro-life organization, and we are honored to have Christina joining us on Lila's behalf to help cheer on this year's honorees."



Catherine Hadro, broadcaster and founding host of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, will serve as emcee for the life-affirming celebration.



Additional speakers and prayer leaders at the 2023 "hour of power" prayer and celebration event include Bishop Greg Kelly of the Diocese of Dallas, Texas; Aurora Tinajero, National Coordinator of Latinos por La Vida; Pastor Bruce Kendrick, Director of Life Initiatives at Watermark Community Church, and Garnett.



The 2023 National Prayer Luncheon for Life "hour of power" prayer and celebration event will be presented live online, Friday, April 21, 2023, from noon to 1 p.m. (Central), at no cost to participants joining virtually, with the winners of the 2023 Pro-Life Impact Award and Grants announced live at the end of the one-hour program. This prayer-centric event is primarily virtual, with limited in-person participation opportunities.



To cast a vote for the winning recipient of the $50,000 National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Grant, visit nationalprayerluncheonforlife.org.



----------------------------

About the National Prayer Luncheon for Life

Originating in 2016 as an in-person event hosted by Heroic Media, the National Prayer Luncheon for Life has evolved to encompass thousands of participants nationwide to unite in fervent prayer and select the high-impact National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Award winner and Pro-Life Impact Grant recipients. The event is produced by Heroic Media. Learn more at nationalprayerluncheonforlife.org.