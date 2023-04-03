Religious

Lincoln Memorial Easter Sunrise Service is April 9: A Washington Tradition for 43 Years

EASTER SUNRISE AT THE LINCOLN MEMORIAL - Sunday, April 9, 6:30am. Thousands gather at dawn every year to sing, celebrate, and watch the sun rise over the National Mall. This longtime Washington tradition brings together people of all backgrounds to celebrate the new life and hope brought by the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Photo from 2022.

WASHINGTON -- At sunrise on Sunday, April 9, thousands will gather at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial for one of the nation's largest Easter sunrise services to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. A crowd of more than seven thousand people of all ages, races, and backgrounds comes together in unity to sing, celebrate, and watch in quiet awe as the sun rises over the National Mall.



The interdenominational Easter Sunrise Service is a longstanding Washington tradition, now in its 43rd year. It's been featured in The Washington Post and named #5 on the Washingtonian's The Great Washington Bucket List. The service is hosted by National Community Church in Washington, DC.

People from all over come to DC to attend the service, joining thousands of Washingtonians for whom this has become an annual tradition. Rain or shine, they get up while it's still dark and head to the Lincoln Memorial. Some arrive in their sweats with their dogs on a leash, others show up in their most lavish Easter Sunday finery. Some come for the Washington, DC experience; others come for reverent celebration in an unforgettable location.



This year, New York Times bestselling author Mark Batterson, Lead Pastor of National Community Church, will be speaking. He is joined by gospel/worship artist Todd Dulaney.



Says Batterson, "My wife, Lora, and I first attended this service about 25 years ago. There's something special about standing on those historic steps: it's larger than life. When thousands of people are gathered there, singing as one, it echoes a little louder, a little longer."



"At the dawn of Easter morning, from the heart of the city that influences the world, thousands will gather to declare that Christ is risen!" says Pastor Amos Dodge, who hosted the first service in 1979. He adds, "I never dreamed that such a simple idea would grow into an internationally-recognized gathering of thousands of people celebrating the resurrection of Jesus." He says that first service gathered about 100 people.



Says organizer Heather Zempel, "If you think Washington's Cherry Blossom Festival is unforgettable, just wait until you see the sun rise over the National Mall and hear thousands of people singing together. Come early. While the 1700 chairs fill up fast, there is plenty of room for everyone on the Memorial steps and on the lawn. The morning can start out on the chilly side, so be sure to dress warmly and bring a blanket." Find more information and live stream the service at EasterSunrise.com.



:30 video available here



